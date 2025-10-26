60th Anniversary Raffle Tickets

Each raffle ticket is entered into a drawing to win one one of two prizes:





1st Prize:

Puerto Vallarta Getaway (Valued at $1,300)

Soak up the sun with a 4-night getaway on the beautiful Mexican Riviera. Includes Southwest Airlines gift $500 gift card. Stay in a gorgeous ocean-view 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo within a secure, gated community in Centro Puerto Vallarta! Swim in the heated pool, unwind on the veranda’s rocking chairs and take in the breathtaking sunsets, nightly fireworks, and endless ocean views. Celebrate your escape with a Premium Bottle of Tequila!





2nd Prize:

Four Premium Seat Nutcracker Tickets December 20 or 21 1pm ($480 value)





The winning tickets will be drawn on stage after Act II and you will be contacted by Oakland Ballet to coordinate delivery of your prize.