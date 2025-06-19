60th Middlesouth Regional Conference

2502 Harborside Dr

Galveston, TX 77550, USA

FALL LINE Registration - Full Graduate
$350
FALL 2025 LINES ONLY - Includes: Conference Gift, Leadership Workshops, Educational Workshops, General Plenary Sessions, Beta Plenary Session, Mary Garnett Awards & Scholarship Luncheon. (EARLY BIRD Registration ends 12/1/25. NO REFUNDS)

Graduate: Full Registration - Late
$450

Includes: Conference Gift, Leadership Workshops, Educational Workshops, General Plenary Sessions, Beta Plenary Session, Mary Garnett Awards & Scholarship Luncheon. (Late Registration after 11/15/25. Registration ends 2/9/26. NO REFUNDS)

Supreme/IP Supreme/Past MSR Regional Directors Registration
free

***Supreme Basileus/IP Supreme Basileus/All Past MSR Directors Registration Only. Includes Full Graduate Registration)*** (Registration ends 2/9/26).

Beta Registration
$125

Includes: Conference Gift, Leadership Workshops, Educational Workshops, General Plenary Sessions, Beta Plenary Session, Mary Garnett Awards & Scholarship Luncheon. Registration ends 2/9/26. (NO REFUNDS)

Opening Ceremony Reception
$50

****ONLY select IF you BOOKED OUTSIDE of the Group Booking and wish to attend the opening ceremony reception.***FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED for SEATING****Standing Cocktail Tables available.

Memorial Ceremony
free

Select if you are you attending the Memorial Ceremony. Limited seating. ***FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED***

Regional Event: All White Sneaker Ball
$50

Included with paid full registration. Guests are welcome at $50 per person.

Enjoy our Regional Event hosted by Gamma Chi Chi Chapter. Dress in comfy, classy white and show off your kicks!***FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED for SEATING****Standing Cocktail Tables available.

Book of Reports
$30

Printed 60th Middlesouth Regional Book of Reports.


Note: Book of Reports may be downloaded for free prior to sailing.

Gamma Chi Chi Boat Store
free

**Gamma Chi Chi Boat Store**

Use the link below to order your cruise swag. Please note: This is a separate payment to Gamma Chi Chi Chapter. Early Bird: September 30, 2025 to November 30, 2025. Sales resume: January 5, 20206 - February 8, 2026.

https://uniqueprints.printavo.com/merch/chi-boat-store

