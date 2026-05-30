🌺 🦂610 CACS RIMPAC Hawaiian Shirt🦂🌺

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RIMPAC Hawaiian Shirt
Represent the Scorpions in style during RIMPAC with our custom Hawaiian shirt!
🌴 Custom RIMPAC design
🦂 Limited-run preorder
🤙 Perfect for squadron events and island adventures
All orders must be prepaid.
RIMPAC Hawaiian Shirt
Represent the Scorpions in style during RIMPAC with our custom Hawaiian shirt!
🌴 Custom RIMPAC design
🦂 Limited-run preorder
🤙 Perfect for squadron events and island adventures
All orders must be prepaid.
RIMPAC Hawaiian Shirt Pre-Order
Represent the Scorpions in style during RIMPAC with our custom Hawaiian shirt!
🌴 Custom RIMPAC design
🦂 Limited-run preorder
🤙 Perfect for squadron events and island adventures
All orders must be prepaid.
RIMPAC Hawaiian Shirt Pre-Order
Represent the Scorpions in style during RIMPAC with our custom Hawaiian shirt!
🌴 Custom RIMPAC design
🦂 Limited-run preorder
🤙 Perfect for squadron events and island adventures
All orders must be prepaid.
RIMPAC Hawaiian Shirt Pre-Order
Represent the Scorpions in style during RIMPAC with our custom Hawaiian shirt!
🌴 Custom RIMPAC design
🦂 Limited-run preorder
🤙 Perfect for squadron events and island adventures
All orders must be prepaid.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!