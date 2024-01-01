Turks and Caicos Luxury Oceanfront Resort 6 Night Stay - Pick Your Week! Prize valued at $9,000!

Support Solebury United Methodist Children's Learning Center

and be entered to win a 6 night stay in Turks and Caicos!





~The winner will be chosen live at the Art Show & Silent Auction event on April 26th~









Envelop yourself in the beachside serenity of West Bay Club! The luxurious oceanfront resort provides a relaxed and intimate boutique setting for a family vacation getaway or adults seeking some R&R! From sunning to sailing to snorkeling, you’ll enjoy the quintessential Turks and Caicos beach experience.





The prize includes:

- Six nights at West Bay Club Turks and Caicos for a week of your choice from June - September 2024





- Ocean Front Luxury 2 Bedroom Suite which offers more than 2,250 square feet of living space. The oceanfront living and dining room open onto an expansive oceanfront terrace.

- King beds in both bedroom (Sleeps 6 comfortably with option to add additional twin bed to sleep 7)

- Air conditioning, full kitchen, washer/dryer, Internet





Additional details:

- Host will provide a list of expert local recommendations for restaurants, rental car, boat tours and more.

- Flight, meals and room service not included (may add meals & room service for additional charge)

- Kids eat free for breakfast

- Direct flights available from Newark and Philadelphia ~3 hours





The winner will be chosen live at the Art Show & Silent Auction event on April 26th.





GOOD LUCK!!!

















