Turks and Caicos Luxury Oceanfront Resort 6 Night Stay - Pick Your Week! Prize valued at $9,000!

Support Solebury United Methodist Children's Learning Center 

and be entered to win a 6 night stay in Turks and Caicos!


~The winner will be chosen live at the Art Show & Silent Auction event on April 26th~



Envelop yourself in the beachside serenity of West Bay Club! The luxurious oceanfront resort provides a relaxed and intimate boutique setting for a family vacation getaway or adults seeking some R&R! From sunning to sailing to snorkeling, you’ll enjoy the quintessential Turks and Caicos beach experience.


The prize includes:

- Six nights at West Bay Club Turks and Caicos for a week of your choice from June - September 2024


Ocean Front Luxury 2 Bedroom Suite which offers  more than 2,250 square feet of living space. The oceanfront living and dining room open onto an expansive oceanfront terrace.

King beds in both bedroom (Sleeps 6 comfortably with option to add additional twin bed to sleep 7)

- Air conditioning, full kitchen, washer/dryer, Internet


Additional details:

- Host will provide a list of expert local recommendations for restaurants, rental car, boat tours and more.

- Flight, meals and room service not included (may add meals & room service for additional charge) 

- Kids eat free for breakfast

- Direct flights available from Newark and Philadelphia ~3 hours


The winner will be chosen live at the Art Show & Silent Auction event on April 26th.


GOOD LUCK!!!





