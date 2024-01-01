Crew Spring Raffle

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the Crew Softball’s fundraising event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there!





Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.





Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.





All funds raised will be used to cover cost this summer as the girls head off to Reno for Nationals and many other competitive tournaments.