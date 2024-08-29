Casa De Amistad's Silent Auction

Get ready for a thrilling time on the ice! Bid on this exclusive package of 4 tickets to cheer on the Athens Rock Lobsters at one of their exciting home games. Don't miss your chance to witness the Rock Lobsters battle it out live—place your bid now and score big!
Get ready for a thrilling time on the ice! Bid on this exclusive package of 4 tickets to cheer on the Athens Rock Lobsters at one of their exciting home games. Don't miss your chance to witness the Rock Lobsters battle it out live—place your bid now and score big!
Juan Cano Art
$40
Starting bid
Bring a touch of vibrant creativity into your space with a stunning piece by renowned artist Juan Cano. Known for his captivating use of color and intricate designs, Juan's artwork is a celebration of culture and imagination. This is your chance to own a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that will inspire and transform any room. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add this unique work to your collection—place your bid today!
Bring a touch of vibrant creativity into your space with a stunning piece by renowned artist Juan Cano. Known for his captivating use of color and intricate designs, Juan's artwork is a celebration of culture and imagination. This is your chance to own a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that will inspire and transform any room. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add this unique work to your collection—place your bid today!
Heidi Hensley Art
$40
Starting bid
Enhance your collection with unique UGA Bulldog-themed artwork generously donated by the acclaimed Heidi Hensley. Her bold, contemporary style combines vibrant colors and rich textures, making each piece—from coasters and prints to cards—a perfect addition to any space. Known for her imaginative designs and expressive creations, Heidi's artwork captures the spirit of the Bulldogs with passion and flair. Don't miss your chance to own these stunning originals that will inspire and delight for years to come!
Enhance your collection with unique UGA Bulldog-themed artwork generously donated by the acclaimed Heidi Hensley. Her bold, contemporary style combines vibrant colors and rich textures, making each piece—from coasters and prints to cards—a perfect addition to any space. Known for her imaginative designs and expressive creations, Heidi's artwork captures the spirit of the Bulldogs with passion and flair. Don't miss your chance to own these stunning originals that will inspire and delight for years to come!
Remedy Herb Shop Gift Card
$40
Starting bid
Discover the power of personalized wellness with a $100 gift card to Remedy Herb Shop, Athens' trusted herbal pharmacy since 1992. Remedy offers a full range of high-quality vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements in various forms—capsules, tinctures, chewables, and ointments—to boost your immunity, strengthen resistance, and enhance your vibrancy. What truly sets Remedy apart is their commitment to *you*, providing personalized, face-to-face guidance from trained herbalists and iridologists. Bid now and invest in your well-being with expert care you can trust!
Discover the power of personalized wellness with a $100 gift card to Remedy Herb Shop, Athens' trusted herbal pharmacy since 1992. Remedy offers a full range of high-quality vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements in various forms—capsules, tinctures, chewables, and ointments—to boost your immunity, strengthen resistance, and enhance your vibrancy. What truly sets Remedy apart is their commitment to *you*, providing personalized, face-to-face guidance from trained herbalists and iridologists. Bid now and invest in your well-being with expert care you can trust!
Crunch Fitness Basket
$20
Starting bid
Jumpstart your fitness journey with this energizing Crunch Fitness Basket! Packed with essentials to fuel your workouts and keep you motivated, this basket offers everything you need to crush your fitness goals. Whether you're new to the gym or a seasoned pro, Crunch Fitness is known for its fun, high-energy environment and supportive community. Bid now for the ultimate fitness boost and start sweating toward a healthier, stronger you!
Jumpstart your fitness journey with this energizing Crunch Fitness Basket! Packed with essentials to fuel your workouts and keep you motivated, this basket offers everything you need to crush your fitness goals. Whether you're new to the gym or a seasoned pro, Crunch Fitness is known for its fun, high-energy environment and supportive community. Bid now for the ultimate fitness boost and start sweating toward a healthier, stronger you!
Condor Chocolates
$40
Starting bid
Indulge in the rich, handcrafted flavors of Condor Chocolates, where Ecuadorian cacao meets Southern charm. This Athens-based, family-owned chocolatier creates artisanal treats that celebrate the finest ingredients and traditional techniques. From decadent truffles to smooth drinking chocolates, every bite is a journey into pure, chocolatey bliss. Bid on this delightful Condor Chocolates package and savor the sweet experience of luxury confections made with passion and care!
Indulge in the rich, handcrafted flavors of Condor Chocolates, where Ecuadorian cacao meets Southern charm. This Athens-based, family-owned chocolatier creates artisanal treats that celebrate the finest ingredients and traditional techniques. From decadent truffles to smooth drinking chocolates, every bite is a journey into pure, chocolatey bliss. Bid on this delightful Condor Chocolates package and savor the sweet experience of luxury confections made with passion and care!
1 Month Free @ Fuel Hot Yoga
$40
Starting bid
Ignite your inner strength with 1 month of free classes at Fuel Hot Yoga! Whether you're new to yoga or a seasoned practitioner, Fuel offers a dynamic and transformative experience in a heated environment designed to deepen your practice. Sweat, stretch, and grow in this supportive and energetic studio, where every class will leave you feeling empowered and revitalized. Bid now to fuel your mind, body, and spirit with a month of unlimited yoga!
Ignite your inner strength with 1 month of free classes at Fuel Hot Yoga! Whether you're new to yoga or a seasoned practitioner, Fuel offers a dynamic and transformative experience in a heated environment designed to deepen your practice. Sweat, stretch, and grow in this supportive and energetic studio, where every class will leave you feeling empowered and revitalized. Bid now to fuel your mind, body, and spirit with a month of unlimited yoga!
Five Points Yoga & Pilates 2 Gift Certificates for 3 Classes
$40
Starting bid
Find your balance and strengthen your body with 2 gift certificates for 3 classes each at Five Points Yoga & Pilates! Whether you're looking to build flexibility, core strength, or simply find peace of mind, these expertly led classes will guide you on your wellness journey. With a welcoming community and a variety of class options, Five Points Yoga & Pilates is the perfect place to nurture both body and soul. Bid now and enjoy the benefits of mindful movement!
Find your balance and strengthen your body with 2 gift certificates for 3 classes each at Five Points Yoga & Pilates! Whether you're looking to build flexibility, core strength, or simply find peace of mind, these expertly led classes will guide you on your wellness journey. With a welcoming community and a variety of class options, Five Points Yoga & Pilates is the perfect place to nurture both body and soul. Bid now and enjoy the benefits of mindful movement!
LumberAxe Gift Card and Hat
$40
Starting bid
Value of $76, Unleash your inner lumberjack with this LumberAxe gift card and stylish hat! Perfect for a thrilling night out, LumberAxe offers a unique and exciting axe-throwing experience in a fun, safe environment. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-timer, LumberAxe's expert coaches will have you hitting bullseyes in no time. Bid now for a chance to enjoy a memorable outing and look sharp while doing it with your new LumberAxe hat!
Value of $76, Unleash your inner lumberjack with this LumberAxe gift card and stylish hat! Perfect for a thrilling night out, LumberAxe offers a unique and exciting axe-throwing experience in a fun, safe environment. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-timer, LumberAxe's expert coaches will have you hitting bullseyes in no time. Bid now for a chance to enjoy a memorable outing and look sharp while doing it with your new LumberAxe hat!
LumberAxe Gift Card and Hat
$40
Starting bid
Value of $76, Unleash your inner lumberjack with this LumberAxe gift card and stylish hat! Perfect for a thrilling night out, LumberAxe offers a unique and exciting axe-throwing experience in a fun, safe environment. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-timer, LumberAxe's expert coaches will have you hitting bullseyes in no time. Bid now for a chance to enjoy a memorable outing and look sharp while doing it with your new LumberAxe hat!
Value of $76, Unleash your inner lumberjack with this LumberAxe gift card and stylish hat! Perfect for a thrilling night out, LumberAxe offers a unique and exciting axe-throwing experience in a fun, safe environment. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-timer, LumberAxe's expert coaches will have you hitting bullseyes in no time. Bid now for a chance to enjoy a memorable outing and look sharp while doing it with your new LumberAxe hat!
Town & Gown Players 2 Season Tickets
$40
Starting bid
Experience the magic of live theater with 2 season tickets to Town & Gown Players! As Athens' beloved community theater, Town & Gown Players delivers a diverse lineup of captivating performances, from classic plays to exciting new productions. Enjoy a full season of unforgettable stories, talented local actors, and the vibrant arts community. Bid now and secure your seat for a year of theatrical adventure!
Experience the magic of live theater with 2 season tickets to Town & Gown Players! As Athens' beloved community theater, Town & Gown Players delivers a diverse lineup of captivating performances, from classic plays to exciting new productions. Enjoy a full season of unforgettable stories, talented local actors, and the vibrant arts community. Bid now and secure your seat for a year of theatrical adventure!
ACC The ACC Water Conservation Gift Bag
$20
Starting bid
Support sustainability with the ACC Water Conservation Gift Bag! Filled with eco-friendly tools and resources, this gift bag is designed to help you conserve water and protect our natural resources. From practical gadgets to educational materials, you'll have everything you need to reduce your water footprint and contribute to a greener future. Bid now and join the movement for a more sustainable Athens!
Support sustainability with the ACC Water Conservation Gift Bag! Filled with eco-friendly tools and resources, this gift bag is designed to help you conserve water and protect our natural resources. From practical gadgets to educational materials, you'll have everything you need to reduce your water footprint and contribute to a greener future. Bid now and join the movement for a more sustainable Athens!
Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful Gift Bag
$20
Starting bid
Show your love for the community with the Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful (KACCB) Gift Bag! Packed with eco-friendly goodies, this gift bag supports KACCB’s mission to preserve the natural beauty of Athens through environmental education and action. Whether you're passionate about recycling, reducing waste, or beautifying public spaces, this gift bag is perfect for eco-conscious individuals. Bid now and help keep Athens beautiful, one small step at a time!
Show your love for the community with the Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful (KACCB) Gift Bag! Packed with eco-friendly goodies, this gift bag supports KACCB’s mission to preserve the natural beauty of Athens through environmental education and action. Whether you're passionate about recycling, reducing waste, or beautifying public spaces, this gift bag is perfect for eco-conscious individuals. Bid now and help keep Athens beautiful, one small step at a time!
Cadence Bank
$30
Starting bid
Get ready for your next outdoor adventure with this fantastic donation from Cadence Bank! This auction package includes two high-quality mesh folding chairs for ultimate comfort, a spacious cooler tote bag to keep your refreshments chilled, and two 40-ounce cups perfect for hydrating on the go. Whether you're heading to a tailgate, picnic, or beach day, this set has everything you need to relax and enjoy the great outdoors in style. Bid now and elevate your outdoor experience with this practical and stylish bundle!
Get ready for your next outdoor adventure with this fantastic donation from Cadence Bank! This auction package includes two high-quality mesh folding chairs for ultimate comfort, a spacious cooler tote bag to keep your refreshments chilled, and two 40-ounce cups perfect for hydrating on the go. Whether you're heading to a tailgate, picnic, or beach day, this set has everything you need to relax and enjoy the great outdoors in style. Bid now and elevate your outdoor experience with this practical and stylish bundle!
Cine Movie Tickets
$15
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable night at Ciné, the unique, non-profit art house cinema in downtown Athens! Bid on this package of movie tickets and experience the magic of film in a beautifully restored historic venue with two cinemas, a full bar, and a vibrant community space. Ciné enriches Athens by offering inspiring and thought-provoking films that bring people together. Support this local treasure and be part of a cultural experience that feeds both heart and mind. Bid now for your chance to enjoy an unforgettable movie-going experience!
Enjoy a memorable night at Ciné, the unique, non-profit art house cinema in downtown Athens! Bid on this package of movie tickets and experience the magic of film in a beautifully restored historic venue with two cinemas, a full bar, and a vibrant community space. Ciné enriches Athens by offering inspiring and thought-provoking films that bring people together. Support this local treasure and be part of a cultural experience that feeds both heart and mind. Bid now for your chance to enjoy an unforgettable movie-going experience!
Avid Bookshop Reader's Basket
$60
Starting bid
Enhance your literary collection with the Avid Bookshop Reader's Basket, valued at over $168! This fantastic package includes a handpicked selection of books, along with a cozy mug, tea, and a beautiful basket to complete your reading nook. Whether you're a book lover or looking for the perfect gift, this bundle offers everything you need for a peaceful and enjoyable reading experience. Bid now to indulge in a thoughtfully curated literary escape!
Enhance your literary collection with the Avid Bookshop Reader's Basket, valued at over $168! This fantastic package includes a handpicked selection of books, along with a cozy mug, tea, and a beautiful basket to complete your reading nook. Whether you're a book lover or looking for the perfect gift, this bundle offers everything you need for a peaceful and enjoyable reading experience. Bid now to indulge in a thoughtfully curated literary escape!
$100 Gift Card @ El Paso
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card to El Paso Tacos & Tequila in Athens! This family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant offers authentic cuisine paired with a full-service tequila bar. Whether you're craving classic tacos, flavorful margaritas, or a vibrant atmosphere, El Paso is the perfect spot for a night out. Bid now for your chance to savor incredible food and drinks at one of Athens' favorite local gems!
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card to El Paso Tacos & Tequila in Athens! This family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant offers authentic cuisine paired with a full-service tequila bar. Whether you're craving classic tacos, flavorful margaritas, or a vibrant atmosphere, El Paso is the perfect spot for a night out. Bid now for your chance to savor incredible food and drinks at one of Athens' favorite local gems!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!