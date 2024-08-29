Casa De Amistad's Silent Auction

Get ready for your next outdoor adventure with this fantastic donation from Cadence Bank! This auction package includes two high-quality mesh folding chairs for ultimate comfort, a spacious cooler tote bag to keep your refreshments chilled, and two 40-ounce cups perfect for hydrating on the go. Whether you're heading to a tailgate, picnic, or beach day, this set has everything you need to relax and enjoy the great outdoors in style. Bid now and elevate your outdoor experience with this practical and stylish bundle!

