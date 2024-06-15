Pickleball Palooza for Charity Silent Auction

4 lower-level Royals tickets (Monday-Thursday only) plus parking! Winning bidder to work with The Royals on securing the specific date.
Retail value: $230
2) It's Time for a Date Night
$60
Starting bid
Get ready for a great night out! Your date-night basket includes:
* $50 gift card to Nick and Jakes Restaurant
* 2 movie passes for B&B Theaters
* Gift Token for 1 dozen of McLain's Bakery's famous Cupcookies
* Book: “I Love Making Memories With You” (Date night ideas for couples)
* Bottle of Pinot Grigio wine
* 2 stemless wine glasses adorned with, “Wine because adulting is hard”
*
* Stress relieving Candle
* GLOW Body Oil
* 1 package of Dark Chocolate-Covered Cherries
* Custom basket to hold all your goodies
RETAIL VALUE: $150
3) Let's Fiesta!
$70
Starting bid
You can enjoy a Mexican fiesta at home or at some of K.C.'s favorite Mexican restaurants!
* $25 gift card for Jalapeño's Restaurant
* $20 gift card for Tequila Harry's Restaurant
* 1 set of colorful taco holders
* 1 matching serving bowl
* Set of 8 coordinating napkins
* 1 colorful ceramic hippo planter
* Set of 4 cactus taco holders
* 2 margarita glasses
* X-Large T-Shirt from Jalapeno's Restaurant
* 1 Hot Mess-brand salsa seasoning mix with 1 can of crushed tomatoes
* 1 bag of Tostitos
* 1 bottle of Chipotle hot sauce
* 1 package of Mexican pecan candies
* 1 Pair of musical maracas
All packaged in a custom basket!
RETAIL VALUE: $180
4) I Was Told There'd Be Wine
$65
Starting bid
This basket is designed for the wine lovers we know and love. It features wine (of course!) and accessories and foods that pair well with wine. Cheers!
* $25 gift card to Fareway Market
* Slate Cheese Board and Knife Set
* 2 bottles of wine ~ Italian Red and California White
* Set of 2 wine glasses adorned with “I Was Told There’d Be Wine”
* Rabbit-brand wine aerator
* Rabbit-brand wine stoppers
* Wine foil cutter
* 1 wine opener
* Set of wine-themed beverage napkins
* Set of 2 wine-themed bar towels
* Set of Pine Ridge-brand cheese spreads ~ Port wine and Garlic and herbs
* 1 Jar of cornichons
* 1 package of Blue Diamond almonds
All packaged in a custom basket!
RETAIL VALUE: $160
5) Gearing up for Game Night
$60
Starting bid
What do you need to get ready for the big game? We've got all you need so you can watch from a great sports bar or from your own comfy couch!
* $20 gift card for Scheels
* $25 gift card for Johnny’s Tavern
* Papa Murphys Gift Cards ~ 2 One-topping pizzas and more
* 1 Pizza cutter
* Set of Papa Murphys pizza toppings
* 1 Football-themed chip and dip dish
* 1 set of football-themed plates, cups, and napkins
* Set of 3 football-shaped serving bowls
* Loads of yummy snacks
All packaged in a custom drink cooler container
RETAIL VALUE: $150
6) Dogs Are AWESOME!
$50
Starting bid
Your precious pooch deserves some pampering! This gift basket contains all you need to show your furry friend some love!
* $25 gift card for Ace Hardware
* 1 oversized Berkshire plush pet throw (60" x 70")
* 2 Chiefs dog bandanas with collar
* Red T-shirt: “Dogs Are Awesome” (Size medium)
* 1 book: “Dog Training for Kids”
* 1 Dog-themed coffee mug
*1 dog-themed picture frame
* 1 package of pet wipes
* 1 package of dog waste bags with dispenser
* 1 pet-grooming glove
* 1 pet bowl mat
* Package of chocolate treats (for you, not your pooch!)
* Variety of treats and toys
All packaged in a toy basket custom container!
RETAIL VALUE: $130
7) Caffeine & Kindness
$60
Starting bid
* $50 gift card for Barnes and Noble
* $20 gift card for Scooters Coffee
* 1 token for 1 dozen McLain's Bakery's famous Cupcookies
* 2 coffee cups adorned with “All You Need Is Love and Coffee”
* 3 Kindness-themed notebooks
* 1 12-oz. package of Dunkin Donuts coffee
* 1 12-oz. Gevalia Traditional Blend Coffee
* King Coffee Cold Brew - ready to enjoy
* 1 package of dark chocolate espresso beans
* 1 package of sea salt caramel bites
* 1 package of chocolate-covered pretzels
* 1 package of chocolate-filled biscuits
* 1 package of hazelnut-rolled wafers
All packaged in a gorgeous woven willow custom basket.
RETAIL VALUE: $150
8) Relax & Rejuvenate
$90
Starting bid
You work hard and play hard! Did you know you can relax hard? With all the goodies in this basket to help you rejuvenate your energy, increase your karma, and raise your aura, you'll be ready for whatever the world throws at you!
* 2 $25 gift cards for Princess Nail
* $50 gift card for Barnes and Noble
* 1 gift token for 1 dozen of McLain's Bakery's famous Cupcookies
* 1 travel bag
* 1 pair of spa gloves
* 1 pair of satin pillowcases
* 1 NV Originals-brand rose quartz roller
* 1 cucumber facial cleansing wipes
* 1 package of Dr. Teals Stress Relief Body Scrub
* 1 package of Dr. Teals Stress Relief Body Cream
* 1 bunny head band
* Set of silicone facial exfoliators
* 1 pretty tea cup set
* Set of wildflower honey spoons
* 1 tin of organic peach tea
* 1 set of napkins adorned with “Take a Sip of Sunshine”
* 1 box of fragrant lemon soaps
* A variety of facial masks
All packaged in a gorgeous premium spa basket.
RETAIL VALUE: $225
9) Taste of Italy
$80
Starting bid
Let your inner Italian out to indulge in some flavorful pizza and pasta goodness made of the highest-quality ingredients whether you cook it up yourself at home or let the experts make it for you! Then serve it up in style and enjoy a cold glass of Pinot Grigio!
* Book "The Tucci Table" by New York Times best-selling author Stanley Tucci
* 1 pizza gift card for Papa Murphy's
* 1 bottle of 2022 Italian Pinot Grigio wine
* 2 colorful serving bowls
* 1 set of Kate Spade Italian-themed kitchen towels
* 1 stainless steel spaghetti server
* 1 bottle of The Tasteful Olive wild-raspberry-flavored white balsamic vinegar
* 1 bottle of The Tasteful Olive italian-herbs dark balsamic vinegar
* 1 bottle of extra virgin 100% Italian organic olive oil
* 1 bottle of red pepper and artichoke bruschetta
* Set of pastas: Spaghetti, orzo, farfella, and polenta
* 1 jar of pasta sauce made with cream, Italian tomatoes, and grana padano
* 1 bottle of organic red pesto
* 1 package of almond biscotti
* 1 package of Italian lemon-filled hard candy
* 1 package of tiramisu-flavored pralines
All packaged up in a gorgeous custom basket.
RETAIL VALUE: $200
10) Go Champs!
$80
Starting bid
* 2 gift cards of Papa Murphy's Gift Cards for large 1-topping pizzas and more
* $25 gift card for The Bar-Neighborhood Bar and Grill
* 1 Chiefs NFL12-can insulated cooler with hard liner
* 1 Chiefs NFL bucket hat (One size fits most)
* 1 Chiefs Champs 2023 T-shirt (red medium with V-neck)
* 1 Chiefs Champs 2023 T-shirt (large gray)
* 1 large Chiefs candle
* 1 yellow Chiefs bucket
* 1 set of Chiefs paper products ~ plates, napkins, and plasticware
* 4 popcorn containers
* Loads of snacks ~ chips, pretzels, candy, and more
All packaged in an oversized metallic container that doubles as an ice container!
RETAIL VALUE: $200
11) Giant Go Chiefs! Wreath
$40
Starting bid
Handmade with exceptional care and attention to detail with variety of Chiefs-themed ribbon, this giant wreath -- 27 inches wide! -- will show off your Chiefs pride to the world!
Retail value: $100
12) Scrub a Dub Dub
$70
Starting bid
3 months of unlimited car washes that will make your car sparkle inside and out! Includes Express Clean car wash, interior vacuum, interior window cleaning, dashboard and console wipe down, spot free rinse, and thorough towel dry. Additional charge for cargo areas, third row seats, and pickup trucks.
Retail value: $165
13) 4 Course Pairing Dinner for 8 Adults
$400
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a meal you and your family or friends will not soon forget! Take a tour through Bonefish Grill’s signature appetizers, oak grilled fish specialties and award-winning martinis. Cannot be redeemed on Friday, Saturday or Sunday evenings. Expires 08/25/2025
Retail value: $1,000
14) Talk to the Paddle
$80
Starting bid
Calling all pickleball players, both newbies and pros. This gift basket has something for everyone!
* $40 gift cards for Scheels
* $20 gift card for Dick's Sporting Goods
* 7 piece pickleball set
* Pickleball Themed socks, slippers (size large), napkins, cup, tumbler, and coasters
* Mini Kind Bars
* Liquid IV Electrolyte Drink Mix
* Pickle Pops
All items packaged in a custom basket.
Retail Price: $200
15) For the Love of Dogs
$45
Starting bid
For the dog lovers in the world! This Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming basket will have your pooch "pawsitively" panting for more! Includes:
* Chiefs dog collar
* Fabdog floating frog toy
* Fabdog floppy sqeaky toy
* No-Hide Dog Chew
* 2 bags of Woof Gang All Natural Dog Treats
* Pack Approved Chicken Wafers
* 2 frosted doggie cookies
* Custom toy basket
Retail Value: $110
16) Divas and Dollars
$100
Starting bid
Calling all Divas! Dazzle your fashionista friends with a private shopping party for a group of 10 or more at Amelia's Boutique in Overland Park. Enjoy cocktails and appetizers while learning current fashion tips and trends. The host will also receive a $100 Amelia's gift card!
Retail value: $250
17) Oh My Aching Feet!
$100
Starting bid
Do you suffer from foot paint? Find relief with custom orthotics from Jayhawk Foot and Ankle Clinic! This comforting gift basket includes a consultation with Brian Schmidt, DPM. Your footsies and tootsies will thank you! Must be redeemed by 12/31/24.
Retail value: $649
18) “Dink” Your Wine Responsibly
$55
Starting bid
“Dink” responsibly — don’t get smashed! (IYKYK!) But, then, after the game? Enjoy your success with a quality glass of vino! This gift box of wine contains 6 bottles: 2 each of 2020 Ely Cabernet Sauvignon by Callaway Cellars (Paso Robles, Calif.), 2022 Hawkes Bay Pinot Gris (Oyster Bay, New Zealand), and 2020 Cecchi Storia Di Famiglia Chianti Classico (Castellina, Italy).
Retail value: $136
19) It’s Good to have (Soccer!) Goals
$45
Starting bid
This soccer-themed gift basket will delight all of the soccer fans in your life! The basket includes:
* Autographed photos from KC Current players: #6 Temwa Chawinga and #16 Vaness Dibernardo
* KC Current Scarf
* Soccer Ball – Nike PITCH Size 5
* $25 Soccermaster gift card
* 6 Rolls Underwrap tape – Red-Blue-White
Retail Value: $110
20) The Perfect Paddleball Palooza Pack!
$88
Starting bid
Ready to up your pickleball game? This is the paddle to make that happen! The patented GAMMA Airbender Pickleball Paddle redefines the game. What sets this paddle apart is its unparalleled customizability. The variable end-cap weighting system allows you to adjust weight at the handle, tailoring the paddle to their playing style. Adding to the innovation, its proprietary Zorbicon Shockbuster gel insert at the paddle throat minimizes vibrations and offers additional customization options, creating the perfect balance of power and comfort. Plus the double-hole open throat design optimizes maneuverability and ensures heightened responsiveness during play, while the Toray T700 Raw Carbon Fiber Face, excels in maximizing ball spin, granting players unmatched control. The GAMMA Airbender isn't just a paddle; it's a Game Changer.
To keep your paddle safe, you also receive a GAMMA Neoprene Paddle Cover. Crafted with a soft lining, this cover ensure a gentle yet robust shield against scratches and minor impacts, preserving your paddle's integrity.
Finally, along with the paddle, you’ll also be taking home 4 Selkirk Pro S1 pickleballs. These balls’ revolutionary cutting-edge patented design guarantees consistent flight, bounce, and unmatched durability. They feature a game-changing aerodynamic design with a patented 38-hole pattern, ensuring consistent ball flight on every shot.
Retail Value: $222
