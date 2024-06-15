Pickleball Palooza for Charity Silent Auction

Ready to up your pickleball game? This is the paddle to make that happen! The patented GAMMA Airbender Pickleball Paddle redefines the game. What sets this paddle apart is its unparalleled customizability. The variable end-cap weighting system allows you to adjust weight at the handle, tailoring the paddle to their playing style. Adding to the innovation, its proprietary Zorbicon Shockbuster gel insert at the paddle throat minimizes vibrations and offers additional customization options, creating the perfect balance of power and comfort. Plus the double-hole open throat design optimizes maneuverability and ensures heightened responsiveness during play, while the Toray T700 Raw Carbon Fiber Face, excels in maximizing ball spin, granting players unmatched control. The GAMMA Airbender isn't just a paddle; it's a Game Changer. To keep your paddle safe, you also receive a GAMMA Neoprene Paddle Cover. Crafted with a soft lining, this cover ensure a gentle yet robust shield against scratches and minor impacts, preserving your paddle's integrity. Finally, along with the paddle, you’ll also be taking home 4 Selkirk Pro S1 pickleballs. These balls’ revolutionary cutting-edge patented design guarantees consistent flight, bounce, and unmatched durability. They feature a game-changing aerodynamic design with a patented 38-hole pattern, ensuring consistent ball flight on every shot. Retail Value: $222 Gamma Sports RCF Airbender 76 Paddle (Verified $200) Gamma Sports Pickleball Paddle Cover ($10)

