WW&F Railway Museum

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WW&F Railway Museum

About this event

6/13 - Pig Roast and Farmstand Express

97 Cross Rd

Alna, ME 04535, USA

Attendee
$60.50

Train ticket, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and catered pig roast.

Senior, Military, or WW&F Museum Member
$57.50

Train ticket, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and catered pig roast for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

WW&F Brass Lifetime Passholder
$44.50

Train ticket, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and catered pig roast for a lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Alna Resident
$44.50

Train ticket, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and catered pig roast for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Child/Infant
Free

Train ticket and admission to SeaLyon Farm for a child (ages 3 and under.) No meal is provided.

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