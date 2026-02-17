6/13 - Pig Roast and Farmstand Express

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Train ticket, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and catered pig roast.
Train ticket, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and catered pig roast for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Train ticket, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and catered pig roast for a lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Train ticket, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and catered pig roast for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Train ticket and admission to SeaLyon Farm for a child (ages 3 and under.) No meal is provided.
$
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