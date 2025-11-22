WW&F Railway Museum

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WW&F Railway Museum

About this event

6/13 - Sheepscot Valley Steam Train

97 Cross Rd

Alna, ME 04535, USA

Adult
$19.50

Adult train ticket for steam train to Trout Brook station and return.

Senior, Military, or WW&F Museum Member
$16.50

Adult ticket discounted for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Good for a round trip steam train ride to Trout Brook station. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Youth (ages 4-15)
$9.50

Ticket for steam train to Trout Brook station and return for youths aged 4-15.

Child (ages 3 and under)
Free

(Free) Ticket for steam train to Trout Brook station and return for an child (ages 0-3). Infant may need to sit on an adult's lap.

WW&F Brass Lifetime Passholder.
Free

Adult ticket for lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Good for a round trip train trip to Trout Brook station. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Alna Resident
Free

Round trip train ticket to Trout Brook station for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

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