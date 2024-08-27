Whole&True's shop

Bobinsana is a shrub that grows next to the river. It has star-like flowers that carry us to the celestial realm. Bobinsana opens our hearts and protects the energetic space, deepening the stillness, bringing us spiritual growth and wisdom by giving us deep roots of sweetness that open the door to our hearts. This master plant teacher helps us to connect to all of nature and reminds us that we are inherently part of creation. Known as mermaid medicine, la sirenita supports us through our spiritual work and prayers to bring us flourishment, connection. empathy, and compassion. La sirenita unbinds the heart and dissolves the crystallized hurt and sorrow so that love may flow freely. She is also a weaver of dreams, helping us to receive powerful messages and teachings through the dream space.
**This product does not claim to treat any condition or disease. Each milliliter contains 300mg of bobinsana, along with acacia honey and cane alcohol. Please consult your physician prior to taking any supplements!
Bobinsana is a shrub that grows next to the river. It has star-like flowers that carry us to the celestial realm. Bobinsana opens our hearts and protects the energetic space, deepening the stillness, bringing us spiritual growth and wisdom by giving us deep roots of sweetness that open the door to our hearts. This master plant teacher helps us to connect to all of nature and reminds us that we are inherently part of creation. Known as mermaid medicine, la sirenita supports us through our spiritual work and prayers to bring us flourishment, connection. empathy, and compassion. La sirenita unbinds the heart and dissolves the crystallized hurt and sorrow so that love may flow freely. She is also a weaver of dreams, helping us to receive powerful messages and teachings through the dream space.
**This product does not claim to treat any condition or disease. Each milliliter contains 300mg of bobinsana, along with acacia honey and cane alcohol. Please consult your physician prior to taking any supplements!
Miel para los niños santos .5oz bottle
$65
Miel para los niños santos is a captivating blend that unites four revered Amazonian botanicals with acacia honey, masterfully crafted into a single harmonious elixir intended to be used to enhance any spiritual or energetic practices. Within this bottle, you'll discover the power of Ajo Sacha. This spirit guide opens the vortex, connects you to your intuition and awakens any dormant or latent psychic abilities. Bobinsana, aka the Black Mermaid, opens the heart and dissolves crystallized sorrow, allowing love to flow freely. Shihuahuaco, the redwood of the amazon, provides the wisdom of the entire forest itself. Ayahuma anchors the elixir with deep grounding to enable the release of stuck energy from the fascia. This alchemical fusion respects the traditions of the Amazon rainforest while providing a unique elixir that bridges the realms of body, mind, and spirit. **This product does not claim to treat any condition or disease. Each milliliter contains 300mg each of Ajo Sacha, Bobinsana, Shihuahuaco and Ayahuma, along with acacia honey and cane alcohol. Please consult your physician prior to taking any supplements!
Miel para los niños santos is a captivating blend that unites four revered Amazonian botanicals with acacia honey, masterfully crafted into a single harmonious elixir intended to be used to enhance any spiritual or energetic practices. Within this bottle, you'll discover the power of Ajo Sacha. This spirit guide opens the vortex, connects you to your intuition and awakens any dormant or latent psychic abilities. Bobinsana, aka the Black Mermaid, opens the heart and dissolves crystallized sorrow, allowing love to flow freely. Shihuahuaco, the redwood of the amazon, provides the wisdom of the entire forest itself. Ayahuma anchors the elixir with deep grounding to enable the release of stuck energy from the fascia. This alchemical fusion respects the traditions of the Amazon rainforest while providing a unique elixir that bridges the realms of body, mind, and spirit. **This product does not claim to treat any condition or disease. Each milliliter contains 300mg each of Ajo Sacha, Bobinsana, Shihuahuaco and Ayahuma, along with acacia honey and cane alcohol. Please consult your physician prior to taking any supplements!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!