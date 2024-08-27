Whole&True's shop

Bobinsana is a shrub that grows next to the river. It has star-like flowers that carry us to the celestial realm. Bobinsana opens our hearts and protects the energetic space, deepening the stillness, bringing us spiritual growth and wisdom by giving us deep roots of sweetness that open the door to our hearts. This master plant teacher helps us to connect to all of nature and reminds us that we are inherently part of creation. Known as mermaid medicine, la sirenita supports us through our spiritual work and prayers to bring us flourishment, connection. empathy, and compassion. La sirenita unbinds the heart and dissolves the crystallized hurt and sorrow so that love may flow freely. She is also a weaver of dreams, helping us to receive powerful messages and teachings through the dream space. **This product does not claim to treat any condition or disease. Each milliliter contains 300mg of bobinsana, along with acacia honey and cane alcohol. Please consult your physician prior to taking any supplements!

