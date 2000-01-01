Support Noah Rescue with Our Exciting Raffle!

Join us for a special raffle event to benefit Noah’s Rescue Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to saving neglected, abused, sick, and abandoned dogs.





📅 Date: June 29

🕘 Time: 9 PM

📍 Location: Jungle Vibes

🎟 Tickets: $20 each

Amazing Prizes:

Immortelle by Chloe Perfume

Mémoire by Gucci Perfume

Kylie Jenner Lipstick

Osvaldo CBD Face Oil

Kobido Face Massage

3 Nights Pet Sitting

$100 Jungle Vibes Gift Card

About Noah’s Rescue Inc.:Noah’s Rescue is committed to giving a second chance to dogs in desperate need. Our mission is to rescue and rehabilitate neglected, abused, sick, and abandoned dogs, providing them with the medical care, food, and love they deserve.

💯 of proceeds from this raffle will go directly towards:

Medical care and treatments

Monthly preventions

Nutritious food and essentials

Supplies for foster families caring for these dogs

Why Your Support Matters:Your donation will make a significant impact on the life of a dog who has never experienced love and care. By participating in this raffle, you are giving these animals a voice and a chance at a better life.

Get your tickets now and join us at Jungle Vibes on June 29 at 9 PM. Enjoy a fun evening with fellow animal lovers and stand a chance to win fantastic prizes!





Thank you for your support and helping us make a difference!