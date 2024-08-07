STEAM Clubs Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Participate in a competition that begins with a tryout and written test and if successful will progress to a competition at Kennedy Space Center.
(This Club will meet at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesdays & Thursdays before school start.)
Try-out Fee $ 45.00, Team Fee if selected due Oct.1, 2024 $ 160.00 {only 12 selected}
Student Astronaut Challenge Competition Team Try Out - Sign up to try-out. Do not sign up for
the Team Practice fee until instructed to do so.
ROBOTICS CLUB & COMPETITION TEAM (Jeske-Youngberg)- Creating and competing with VEX robots. (Room 217)
Tryout Fee $ 30.00, Team Fee if selected due Oct.1, 2025 $ 80.00 – {only 30 selected}
ROBOTICS CLUB & COMPETITION TEAM - WEDNESDAY CLUBS: PM (Jeske-Youngberg)- Creating and competing with VEX robots. DO NOT SELECT Until told to do so.
$ 80.00 – {only 30 selected}
STEM GIRLS AIM CLUB – STEM Girls – WEDNESDAY CLUBS: PM The (AIM) All In for Mechatronics STEAM program to teach how robotics is based on combining practical skills from mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, control systems and computer aided design skills. Girls will learn these skills applied to a wide variety career opportunities and see how they can be used to help their community and their country.
CYBER PATRIOT CLUB & COMPETITION TEAM –THURSDAY CLUBS: PM National youth cyber defense competition in which teams of 2-6 identify and remediate cyber vulnerabilities and build secure virtual networks.
Students in the STEM Garden club will learn about protecting our earth and environment while spending afternoons working hands-on in our STEM Garden caring for our plants. (Thursdays after school.)
The Jazz Ensemble is a premier extracurricular group designed for high-performing student musicians with a passion for jazz. Open to advanced instrumentalists through a competitive audition process, the ensemble focuses on developing a wide range of jazz styles. This group meets on Mondays from 2:30-3:30 PM. Make sure to look out for information about the audition date and times in early September! Audition Fee $ 30.00, Team Fee if selected due Oct.1, 2025 $ 80.00
