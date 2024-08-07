STEAM Clubs Registration

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL TRYOUTS ARE OVER - Participate in a competition that begins with a tryout and written test and if successful will progress to a competition at Kennedy Space Center.

(This Club will meet at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesdays & Thursdays before school starts)

Try-out Fee $ 45.00, Team Fee if selected due Oct.1, 2025 $ 160.00 {only 12 selected}



Do not sign up for

the Team Practice fee until instructed to do so.