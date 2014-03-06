Whiteside Theatre Foundation

Hosted by

Whiteside Theatre Foundation

About this event

6/14 - 3pm - Bob Newton Family Movie - The Wizard of Oz (1939)

361 SW Madison Ave

Corvallis, OR 97333, USA

Presale - General admission
$8
Available until Jun 13

$8 Presale - General Admission
Online presales end 3pm day before show
To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437
Box office open at 2:00pm
Doors open at 2:30pm.

Day of show - General Admission
$10

$10 Doors - General Admission
To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437

Day of show - Student/Senior
$8

MUST SHOW SCHOOL ID AT THE DOOR. SENIOR (65+)

FREE - Kids 12 & Under
Free

Free ticket for kids 12 & Under - Must be accompanied by an adult - Includes free popcorn!

FREE TOUR
Free
Available until Jun 14

Show up 45mins before doors open to take a free tour of the Whiteside Theatre!

Add a donation for Whiteside Theatre Foundation

$

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