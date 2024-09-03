San Pedro Playhouse

San Pedro Playhouse

2024 Curtain Up! Gala Raffle

800 W Ashby Pl

San Antonio, TX 78212, USA

Raffle Ticket - Pamper Yourself Spa Retreat
$112
Total value: $1129 - La Cantera Resort & Spa (One Night 7th Floor Stay - spa access included) - Sweat Equity (Any 3 Wellness Services) - CryoFit (Full Body Recovery Package) - Float (60-minute Float experience) - Evolve (Day Pass) - Dynamic Muscle Solutions (At Home Massage) - Bell Flor (Gift Certificate) - Wine Basket
Raffle Ticket - Theatre Lover's Dream
$112
Total Value: $1878 - Wonder Theatre (4 Show Tickets and Merch) - Overtime Theatre (4 Show Tickets) - Playhouse Theatre Package (4 Show Tickets and 4 Drink Tickets) - Magik Theatre (Family 4-pack and Merch) - Dorrego's at Hotel Valencia (Dinner & Drinks for 4) - The Tobin Center (2 Tickets to The Illusionists with Lounge Access and Valet Parking) - Carver Community Cultural Center
Raffle Ticket - San Antonio City Adventure
$112
Total Value: $7419 - The Alamo (VIP Behind the Scenes Private Tour) - San Antonio Spurs (4 Lower Level Tickets, VIP Parking Pass) - San Antonio Zoo (4 General Admission Tickets) - DoSeum (2 Tickets to ReDo Adult Event) - Pullman Market (Gift and Treat Basket) - Witte Musem (6 General Admission Tickets) - San Antonio Museum of Art (5 Passes and Roman Landscapes Book) - Alamo Golf Trails (One Round for Four, Cart Included) - Old Town Trolley (8 VIP Tickets) - Go Rio River Barges - Mewborne Photography (One Hour Photo Session) - San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (2 Tickets to the Black History River Tour) - Villa Finale Museum & Gardens (Friend Plus One Membership) - San Antonio Botanical Gardens (4 Tickets) - Centro de Artes (Private Guided Tour with Museum Curator) - Ruby City (Private Tour) more to be added soon!
Raffle Ticket - Ultimate San Pedro Playhouse VIP Experience
$112
Total Value: $1300 - Frosty Follies (VIP Seating for 2) - Shakespeare in the Park (VIP Seating for 4) - Backstage Tours - Photo Op with Actors - Insider Access - Walk-on Role in a Production - VIP Button for Exclusive Front of House Treatment - Merch Bundle - Season Subscription - 2 Drink Tickets per Show - Invitation to Designer Presentations and First Day of Rehearsals

