2024 Curtain Up! Gala Raffle

Total value: $1129
- La Cantera Resort & Spa (One Night 7th Floor Stay - spa access included)
- Sweat Equity (Any 3 Wellness Services)
- CryoFit (Full Body Recovery Package)
- Float (60-minute Float experience)
- Evolve (Day Pass)
- Dynamic Muscle Solutions (At Home Massage)
- Bell Flor (Gift Certificate)
- Wine Basket
Total value: $1129
- La Cantera Resort & Spa (One Night 7th Floor Stay - spa access included)
- Sweat Equity (Any 3 Wellness Services)
- CryoFit (Full Body Recovery Package)
- Float (60-minute Float experience)
- Evolve (Day Pass)
- Dynamic Muscle Solutions (At Home Massage)
- Bell Flor (Gift Certificate)
- Wine Basket
Raffle Ticket - Theatre Lover's Dream
$112
Total Value: $1878
- Wonder Theatre (4 Show Tickets and Merch)
- Overtime Theatre (4 Show Tickets)
- Playhouse Theatre Package (4 Show Tickets and 4 Drink Tickets)
- Magik Theatre (Family 4-pack and Merch)
- Dorrego's at Hotel Valencia (Dinner & Drinks for 4)
- The Tobin Center (2 Tickets to The Illusionists with Lounge Access and Valet Parking)
- Carver Community Cultural Center
Total Value: $1878
- Wonder Theatre (4 Show Tickets and Merch)
- Overtime Theatre (4 Show Tickets)
- Playhouse Theatre Package (4 Show Tickets and 4 Drink Tickets)
- Magik Theatre (Family 4-pack and Merch)
- Dorrego's at Hotel Valencia (Dinner & Drinks for 4)
- The Tobin Center (2 Tickets to The Illusionists with Lounge Access and Valet Parking)
- Carver Community Cultural Center
Raffle Ticket - San Antonio City Adventure
$112
Total Value: $7419
- The Alamo (VIP Behind the Scenes Private Tour)
- San Antonio Spurs (4 Lower Level Tickets, VIP Parking Pass)
- San Antonio Zoo (4 General Admission Tickets)
- DoSeum (2 Tickets to ReDo Adult Event)
- Pullman Market (Gift and Treat Basket)
- Witte Musem (6 General Admission Tickets)
- San Antonio Museum of Art (5 Passes and Roman Landscapes Book)
- Alamo Golf Trails (One Round for Four, Cart Included)
- Old Town Trolley (8 VIP Tickets)
- Go Rio River Barges
- Mewborne Photography (One Hour Photo Session)
- San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (2 Tickets to the Black History River Tour)
- Villa Finale Museum & Gardens (Friend Plus One Membership)
- San Antonio Botanical Gardens (4 Tickets)
- Centro de Artes (Private Guided Tour with Museum Curator)
- Ruby City (Private Tour)
more to be added soon!
Total Value: $7419
- The Alamo (VIP Behind the Scenes Private Tour)
- San Antonio Spurs (4 Lower Level Tickets, VIP Parking Pass)
- San Antonio Zoo (4 General Admission Tickets)
- DoSeum (2 Tickets to ReDo Adult Event)
- Pullman Market (Gift and Treat Basket)
- Witte Musem (6 General Admission Tickets)
- San Antonio Museum of Art (5 Passes and Roman Landscapes Book)
- Alamo Golf Trails (One Round for Four, Cart Included)
- Old Town Trolley (8 VIP Tickets)
- Go Rio River Barges
- Mewborne Photography (One Hour Photo Session)
- San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (2 Tickets to the Black History River Tour)
- Villa Finale Museum & Gardens (Friend Plus One Membership)
- San Antonio Botanical Gardens (4 Tickets)
- Centro de Artes (Private Guided Tour with Museum Curator)
- Ruby City (Private Tour)
more to be added soon!
Raffle Ticket - Ultimate San Pedro Playhouse VIP Experience
$112
Total Value: $1300
- Frosty Follies (VIP Seating for 2)
- Shakespeare in the Park (VIP Seating for 4)
- Backstage Tours
- Photo Op with Actors
- Insider Access
- Walk-on Role in a Production
- VIP Button for Exclusive Front of House Treatment
- Merch Bundle
- Season Subscription
- 2 Drink Tickets per Show
- Invitation to Designer Presentations and First Day of Rehearsals
Total Value: $1300
- Frosty Follies (VIP Seating for 2)
- Shakespeare in the Park (VIP Seating for 4)
- Backstage Tours
- Photo Op with Actors
- Insider Access
- Walk-on Role in a Production
- VIP Button for Exclusive Front of House Treatment
- Merch Bundle
- Season Subscription
- 2 Drink Tickets per Show
- Invitation to Designer Presentations and First Day of Rehearsals
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!