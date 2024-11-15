615 Property Investment Group and myLIFEspeaks Silent Auction
Nashville Predators Tickets (2)
$250
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $500.00
Fair Market Value: $500.00
Guided backpacking trip to Big South Ford or Savage Gulf
$750
Starting bid
-2-Day, 1-Night Guided Backpacking Trip for 2
Trip includes:
-Transportation from Hermitage, TN to Big South Fork Recreation Area on the Cumberland Plateau. (Note this is a rustic area with no facilities. Savage Gulf/South Cumberland Park destinations with a campsite privy can be an alternate location.)
-Everything but personal toiletries, season-appropriate clothing, and footwear. (Larger/taller framed people may need to provide their own 15-liter backpack). Hammocks can be provided in lieu of a 2-person tent, if requested.
-Enjoy a break from technology and hustle with a fabulous trek through old growth forest with fantastic views, streams, and wildlife.
-Participants should be capable of a 4.5-mile day hike with moderate incline with a 25-pound pack.
-Your guide and outfitter will be lifelong outdoorsman John Agee; avid backpacker, hunter, and naturalist.
-You're sure to learn something about nature, geology, and history and how to simply "be" in nature.
Tentative Itinerary:
-Depart 7:30am Day 1
-Return by 6:00pm Day 2
-Fair Market Value: $1,500.00
-2-Day, 1-Night Guided Backpacking Trip for 2
Trip includes:
-Transportation from Hermitage, TN to Big South Fork Recreation Area on the Cumberland Plateau. (Note this is a rustic area with no facilities. Savage Gulf/South Cumberland Park destinations with a campsite privy can be an alternate location.)
-Everything but personal toiletries, season-appropriate clothing, and footwear. (Larger/taller framed people may need to provide their own 15-liter backpack). Hammocks can be provided in lieu of a 2-person tent, if requested.
-Enjoy a break from technology and hustle with a fabulous trek through old growth forest with fantastic views, streams, and wildlife.
-Participants should be capable of a 4.5-mile day hike with moderate incline with a 25-pound pack.
-Your guide and outfitter will be lifelong outdoorsman John Agee; avid backpacker, hunter, and naturalist.
-You're sure to learn something about nature, geology, and history and how to simply "be" in nature.
Tentative Itinerary:
-Depart 7:30am Day 1
-Return by 6:00pm Day 2
-Fair Market Value: $1,500.00
Nashville Gun Club experience
$225
Starting bid
-400 targets includes 4 shooters with 100 targets each
-supplied shot shells, refreshment, and dedicated target puller
-shooter should supply their own shotguns, 12 or 20 gauge
-Fair Market Value: $550.00
-400 targets includes 4 shooters with 100 targets each
-supplied shot shells, refreshment, and dedicated target puller
-shooter should supply their own shotguns, 12 or 20 gauge
-Fair Market Value: $550.00
Walt Disney World Gift Basket and Travel Planning
$150
Starting bid
-Free Walt Disney World vacation planning by Pure Magic Vacation's agent Sarah Mosteller
-$200 in Disney gift cards (amount for initial deposit for Disney Vacation Package)
-Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse plush
-Mickey and Friends autograph book and pens
-Minnie Mouse ears
-Cinderella's Castle themed tumbler
-Mickey Mouse luggage tags (2)
-"Weird but true!" 300 Disney facts book
-Walt Disney World snacks themed zipper pouch
-Disney Limited Edition 100 Year Anniversary playing cards
-Fair Market Value: $300.00
-Free Walt Disney World vacation planning by Pure Magic Vacation's agent Sarah Mosteller
-$200 in Disney gift cards (amount for initial deposit for Disney Vacation Package)
-Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse plush
-Mickey and Friends autograph book and pens
-Minnie Mouse ears
-Cinderella's Castle themed tumbler
-Mickey Mouse luggage tags (2)
-"Weird but true!" 300 Disney facts book
-Walt Disney World snacks themed zipper pouch
-Disney Limited Edition 100 Year Anniversary playing cards
-Fair Market Value: $300.00
Weekend at the Wilson's Condo
$300
Starting bid
-Condo overlooking Printer's Alley in downtown Nashville
-2 night stay
-sleeps up to 4
-Fair Market Value: $800.00
-Condo overlooking Printer's Alley in downtown Nashville
-2 night stay
-sleeps up to 4
-Fair Market Value: $800.00
Weekend at the Wilson's lake house
$500
Starting bid
-lake house overlooks Tim's Ford Lake
-2 night stay
-sleeps 10
-3 bedroom, 2 bath
-booking dates January 1 - May 20, 2025
-Fair Market Value: $1,000
-lake house overlooks Tim's Ford Lake
-2 night stay
-sleeps 10
-3 bedroom, 2 bath
-booking dates January 1 - May 20, 2025
-Fair Market Value: $1,000
Geny's Flowers
$300
Starting bid
-monthly flower arrangements (6 months)
-arrangements created by one of Geny's Flowers designers
-free delivery included
-Fair Market Value: $600.00
-monthly flower arrangements (6 months)
-arrangements created by one of Geny's Flowers designers
-free delivery included
-Fair Market Value: $600.00
Guitar
$1
Starting bid
-Fair Market Value:
-Fair Market Value:
Car Detailing Package
$125
Starting bid
-Our Car Detailing package includes a complete spa package for your car from shining up the rims to detailing the inside.
For all exterior items we will clean and polish all wheels and rims, tires and exposed brakes. This includes a light spray to break up all the unwanted gunk that gets trapped on and around your wheels including in your wheel well. These are then touched up at the very end with a beautiful tire shine.
A foam roller wash and rinse with 1 contact point wash with a sponge that is done with enough force to get the dirt off your car but gentle enough to not scratch your paint.
1 layer of spray wax on the complete exterior of the car. All car waxing will be done in a garage in a controlled environment. This can happen if you have the space to do at your house or we can do it in our garage as well.
For the Interior parts of your car everything on the inside will be vacuumed and shampooed and cleaned 100% spotless. We will clean and condition all the leather seats so they are clean and protected.
We will vacuum and carpet clean all of your carpets and spot clean any spots on fabric seats. We will clean any small spaces, including but not limited to cupholders, air vents, dash and inside of doors.
We will also clean your floor mats whether they are rubber, plastic, or carpet with the products best fit for the material.
All windows and glass will be cleaned inside and out.
As car people ourselves, we know it's all in the details.
-Fair Market Value: $250.00
-Our Car Detailing package includes a complete spa package for your car from shining up the rims to detailing the inside.
For all exterior items we will clean and polish all wheels and rims, tires and exposed brakes. This includes a light spray to break up all the unwanted gunk that gets trapped on and around your wheels including in your wheel well. These are then touched up at the very end with a beautiful tire shine.
A foam roller wash and rinse with 1 contact point wash with a sponge that is done with enough force to get the dirt off your car but gentle enough to not scratch your paint.
1 layer of spray wax on the complete exterior of the car. All car waxing will be done in a garage in a controlled environment. This can happen if you have the space to do at your house or we can do it in our garage as well.
For the Interior parts of your car everything on the inside will be vacuumed and shampooed and cleaned 100% spotless. We will clean and condition all the leather seats so they are clean and protected.
We will vacuum and carpet clean all of your carpets and spot clean any spots on fabric seats. We will clean any small spaces, including but not limited to cupholders, air vents, dash and inside of doors.
We will also clean your floor mats whether they are rubber, plastic, or carpet with the products best fit for the material.
All windows and glass will be cleaned inside and out.
As car people ourselves, we know it's all in the details.
-Fair Market Value: $250.00
Spa Basket
$375
Starting bid
-BBL Facial Treatment from Glow Wilco ($500 value)
-Massage Treatment from Third Coast Salt Room ($100 value)
-$50.00 gift card from The Salon South
-Various Beauty Products
-Fair Market Value: $750.00
-BBL Facial Treatment from Glow Wilco ($500 value)
-Massage Treatment from Third Coast Salt Room ($100 value)
-$50.00 gift card from The Salon South
-Various Beauty Products
-Fair Market Value: $750.00
Bourbon and Bourbon glasses
$1
Starting bid
-Fair Market Value
-Fair Market Value
University of Florida Football Jersey signed by Tim Tebow
$200
Starting bid
-includes 1 signed jersey
-Fair Market Value: priceless
-includes 1 signed jersey
-Fair Market Value: priceless
A Round of Golf at Old Hickory Country Club
$250
Starting bid
-lesson provided by Gavin Wilson
-must be booked at least a week in advance and on a weekday
-Fair Market Value: $500.00
-lesson provided by Gavin Wilson
-must be booked at least a week in advance and on a weekday
-Fair Market Value: $500.00
Weekend at "The Refuge" lake house
$500
Starting bid
-lake house overlooking Center Hill Lake
-2 night stay
-sleeps 10
-5 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 half bath
-amenities include a community pool, pool table, fire pit and an expansive private deck
-available dates exclude peak season of July and August
-Fair Market Value: $1,000.00
-lake house overlooking Center Hill Lake
-2 night stay
-sleeps 10
-5 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 half bath
-amenities include a community pool, pool table, fire pit and an expansive private deck
-available dates exclude peak season of July and August
-Fair Market Value: $1,000.00
Will Levis Tennessee Titans Jerseys
$1
Starting bid
-includes 2 jerseys
-Fair Market Value:
-includes 2 jerseys
-Fair Market Value:
Harley Davidson gift basket
$1
Starting bid
Fair Market Value:
Fair Market Value:
Stay at the "Southern Swan"
$375
Starting bid
-Rental property in Louisville, KY
-1 night stay
-sleeps 4
-2 bedroom, 1 bath
-Located minutes from Louisville Intl Airport, Churchhill Downs, Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom, Bourbon Trail, Downtown Louisville, shopping and tons of restaurants.
-Booking dates exclude all holidays and Derby
-good for 6 months
-Fair Market Value: $750.00
-Rental property in Louisville, KY
-1 night stay
-sleeps 4
-2 bedroom, 1 bath
-Located minutes from Louisville Intl Airport, Churchhill Downs, Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom, Bourbon Trail, Downtown Louisville, shopping and tons of restaurants.
-Booking dates exclude all holidays and Derby
-good for 6 months
-Fair Market Value: $750.00
Two Night Stay at Uncle B's Bourbon Room
$375
Starting bid
-Rental property in Louisville, KY
-2 night stay
-sleeps 4
-2 bedroom, 2 bath
-only minutes away from Downtown Louisville, the Airport, Churchill Downs, The Expo Center and so much more.
-Booking dates exclude all holidays and Derby
-Good for 6 months
-Fair Market Value: $750.00
-Rental property in Louisville, KY
-2 night stay
-sleeps 4
-2 bedroom, 2 bath
-only minutes away from Downtown Louisville, the Airport, Churchill Downs, The Expo Center and so much more.
-Booking dates exclude all holidays and Derby
-Good for 6 months
-Fair Market Value: $750.00
University of Tennessee Football Helmet
$150
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $500.00
Fair Market Value: $500.00
Houston Oilers Football Helmet
$150
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $500.00
Fair Market Value: $500.00
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