615 Property Investment Group and myLIFEspeaks Silent Auction

-Our Car Detailing package includes a complete spa package for your car from shining up the rims to detailing the inside. For all exterior items we will clean and polish all wheels and rims, tires and exposed brakes. This includes a light spray to break up all the unwanted gunk that gets trapped on and around your wheels including in your wheel well. These are then touched up at the very end with a beautiful tire shine. A foam roller wash and rinse with 1 contact point wash with a sponge that is done with enough force to get the dirt off your car but gentle enough to not scratch your paint. 1 layer of spray wax on the complete exterior of the car. All car waxing will be done in a garage in a controlled environment. This can happen if you have the space to do at your house or we can do it in our garage as well. For the Interior parts of your car everything on the inside will be vacuumed and shampooed and cleaned 100% spotless. We will clean and condition all the leather seats so they are clean and protected. We will vacuum and carpet clean all of your carpets and spot clean any spots on fabric seats. We will clean any small spaces, including but not limited to cupholders, air vents, dash and inside of doors. We will also clean your floor mats whether they are rubber, plastic, or carpet with the products best fit for the material. All windows and glass will be cleaned inside and out. As car people ourselves, we know it's all in the details. -Fair Market Value: $250.00

