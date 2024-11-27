615 Property Investment Group and myLIFEspeaks Silent Auction

-2 tickets to see your Nashville Predators Play in Smashville!
-Section 203, Row 6, Seats 1-2
-Fair Market Value: $500.00
Guided backpacking trip to Big South Fork or Savage Gulf
$750
-2-Day, 1-Night Guided Backpacking Trip for 2
Trip includes:
-Transportation from Hermitage, TN to Big South Fork Recreation Area on the Cumberland Plateau. (Note this is a rustic area with no facilities. Savage Gulf/South Cumberland Park destinations with a campsite privy can be an alternate location.)
-Everything but personal toiletries, season-appropriate clothing, and footwear. (Larger/taller framed people may need to provide their own 15-liter backpack). Hammocks can be provided in lieu of a 2-person tent, if requested.
-Enjoy a break from technology and hustle with a fabulous trek through old growth forest with fantastic views, streams, and wildlife.
-Participants should be capable of a 4.5-mile day hike with moderate incline with a 25-pound pack.
-Your guide and outfitter will be lifelong outdoorsman John Agee; avid backpacker, hunter, and naturalist.
-You're sure to learn something about nature, geology, and history and how to simply "be" in nature.
Tentative Itinerary:
-Depart 7:30am Day 1
-Return by 6:00pm Day 2
-Fair Market Value: $1,500.00
Nashville Gun Club Experience
$225
-400 targets includes 4 shooters with 100 targets each
-supplied shot shells, refreshment, and dedicated target puller
-shooter should supply their own shotguns, 12 or 20 gauge
-Fair Market Value: $550.00
Weekend at the Wilson's Condo
$300
-Condo overlooking Printer's Alley in downtown Nashville
-2 night stay
-sleeps up to 4
-good for 1 year, excluding holidays
-Fair Market Value: $800.00
Weekend at the Wilson's Lake House
$500
-lake house overlooks Tim's Ford Lake
-2 night stay
-sleeps 10
-3 bedroom, 2 bath
-good for 1 year, excluding holidays
-Fair Market Value: $1,000
Geny's Flowers
$300
-monthly flower arrangements (6 months)
-arrangements created by one of Geny's Flowers designers
-free delivery included
-Fair Market Value: $600.00
Car Detailing Package by "His and Hers Auto Detailing"
$125
-Our Car Detailing package includes a complete spa package for your car from shining up the rims to detailing the inside.
For all exterior items we will clean and polish all wheels and rims, tires and exposed brakes. This includes a light spray to break up all the unwanted gunk that gets trapped on and around your wheels including in your wheel well. These are then touched up at the very end with a beautiful tire shine.
A foam roller wash and rinse with 1 contact point wash with a sponge that is done with enough force to get the dirt off your car but gentle enough to not scratch your paint.
1 layer of spray wax on the complete exterior of the car. All car waxing will be done in a garage in a controlled environment. This can happen if you have the space to do at your house or we can do it in our garage as well.
For the Interior parts of your car everything on the inside will be vacuumed and shampooed and cleaned 100% spotless. We will clean and condition all the leather seats so they are clean and protected.
We will vacuum and carpet clean all of your carpets and spot clean any spots on fabric seats. We will clean any small spaces, including but not limited to cupholders, air vents, dash and inside of doors.
We will also clean your floor mats whether they are rubber, plastic, or carpet with the products best fit for the material.
All windows and glass will be cleaned inside and out.
As car people ourselves, we know it's all in the details.
-Fair Market Value: $250.00
Spa Experience
$375
-BBL Facial Treatment from Glow Wilco ($500 value)
-Massage Treatment by Third Coast Salt Day Spa ($100 value)
-$50.00 gift card from The Salon South
-Various Beauty Products
-Fair Market Value: $750.00
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
$125
-fits 33 cans or 26 lbs. of ice
-dimensions: 14.5"D x 16.5"W x 17.5"H
-weight: 12.8 lbs.
-capacity: 24 liters
-Fair Market Value: $250.00
MT27 STOCK Baseball Bat
$100
-1 bat included
-used by power hitter and Philadelphia Phillies player Mike Trout
-Fair Market Value: $200.00
MT27 STOCK Baseball Bat
$100
-1 bat included
-used by power hitter and Philadelphia Phillies player Mike Trout
-Fair Market Value: $200.00
Tim Tebow signed University of Florida Football Jersey
$200
-includes 1 signed jersey
-Fair Market Value: priceless
A Round of Golf with Professional Golfer Gavin Wilson
$250
-lesson provided by professional golfer Gavin Wilson
-Old Hickory Country Club
-must be booked at least a week in advance and on a weekday
-Fair Market Value: $500.00
Weekend at "The Refuge" Lake House
$500
-lake house overlooking Center Hill Lake
-2 night stay
-sleeps 10
-5 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 half bath
-amenities include a community pool, pool table, fire pit and an expansive private deck
-available dates exclude peak season of July and August
-Fair Market Value: $1,000.00
One Night Stay at the "Southern Swan"
$375
-Located in Louisville, KY
-1 night stay
-sleeps 4
-2 bedroom, 1 bath
-Located minutes from Louisville Intl. Airport, Churchill Downs, Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom, Bourbon Trail, Downtown Louisville, shopping and tons of restaurants.
-Booking dates exclude all holidays and Derby
-good for 1 year
-Fair Market Value: $750.00
Two Night Stay at Uncle B's Bourbon Room
$375
-Located in Louisville, KY
-2 night stay
-sleeps 4
-2 bedroom, 2 bath
-only minutes away from Downtown, Louisville Intl. Airport, Churchill Downs, The Expo Center and so much more.
-Booking dates exclude all holidays and Derby
-Good for 1 year
-Fair Market Value: $750.00
University of Tennessee Football Helmet
$150
-Fair Market Value: $500.00
Houston Oilers Football Helmet
$150
Fair Market Value: $500.00
Bourbon and Bourbon Glasses
$500
-George T. Stagg Bourbon
-Handmade from Bourbon Barrel
-Stave with Glasses
-Fair Market Value: $1,000.00
Harley Davidson Swag
$225
-Harley Davidson Carved Eagle Pub Sign
-Stainless Steel Growler Set
-Circle Logo Mug Set
-Pre-luxe Double Neon Clock
-Logo t-shirts (2)
-Fair Market Value: $450.00
McNamara's Irish Pub and Restaurant Gift Cards
$50
-Two $50 lunch gift cards from the best Irish Pub in Nashville!
-Fair Market Value: $100.00
Tennessee Titans Will Levis Jersey
$125
-Size Large
-Fair Market Value: $250.00
Tennessee Titans Will Levis Jersey
$125
-Size Large
-Fair Market Value: $250.00
Walt Disney World Gift Basket and Free Vacation Planning
$150
-Free vacation planning by Pure Magic Vacation's agent Sarah Mosteller (502-550-0017) ([email protected])
-$200 in Disney gift cards (amount for initial deposit for Disney Vacation Package)
-Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse plush
-Mickey and Friends autograph book and pens
-Minnie Mouse ears
-Cinderella's Castle themed tumbler
-Mickey Mouse luggage tags (2)
-"Weird but true!" 300 Disney facts book
-Walt Disney World snacks themed zipper pouch
-Disney Limited Edition 100 Year Anniversary playing cards
-Fair Market Value: $300.00
