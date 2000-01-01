Join us for Everest Academy's Annual Art and Eid Festival on Friday April 26 between 4:15pm - 7 pm. All proceeds will go towards purchasing "Desktops" for our school.

Wristband are for kids who want to play. It covers bouncy houses, face painting, Henna and All the other stations. You have the option to pre-order wristbands at a discounted rate of $20. On the day of the event, wristbands will be available for purchase at the regular price of $25. For any questions, contact Iman Itani 432-599-9100 or Iman Zaatari 281-723-5158.