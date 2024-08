Do you have a teen who would like to be a responsible and confident babysitter? This course will be taught by the N. C. Extension Office-Brunswick County and is limited to 8 participants. The cost is to cover the CPR/First Aid training and lunch on Saturday. This will be an excellent opportunity for your teen to learn some important skills!





Your teen must attend all three sessions.

Friday, March 1st: 6-9 pm

Saturday, March 2nd: 9-5

Sunday, March 3rd, 12-5