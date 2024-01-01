Willful Warrior: The Fountain Of Unconditional Love & Self Care Retreat - Sleep at The Lake House Ticket

Welcome Fellow Light Warriors!

Join us April 27th-29th in New Milford CT for an all inclusive, immersive worksop retreat, where we will be spending two full days and two full nights together with the one and only Willful Warrior and his stunning counter part, Meagan!





On the Spiritual side: We will be focusing on releasing old energy & opening our pineal glands, achieving altered states of consciousness, opening the heart & other energy centers,

On the Physical side: We will be repairing damaged DNA, lengthening our telomeres, increasing cellular energy & oxygenation, & cellular charge & detoxification just to name a few of the things you'll be taking back into your life after this weekend.





Some of our workshops and meditations will be taking place in a one-of-a-kind scalar wave, 5D technology called The Energy Enhancement System - this technology generates scalar waves and dozens of other bio-active light fields. These coherent energy fields give the body the optimal, coherent environment to recharge, detox, & repair. To learn more about this technology and why is it so unique and supportive this Willful Warrior Retreat, CLICK HERE.





Highlights Of The Unconditional Love & Self Care Retreat, Which Will Be Lead By Leland & Meagan:

WW Breath-Work in a variety of methods throughout both days

M edicine Wheel

Cold Plunges In Beautiful Candlewood Lake

Yoga By The Lake

Sound Bath & Sound Cleansing of Energy Centers

Private Reiki Sessions

Cacao Ceremony

Detox Support (vital when spending time in the EESystem Technology)

Daily Mineral Charging with The Dead Sea Magnesium



2 Large nutritious & DELICIOUS homemade organic & non-GMO meals, plus 1 healthy snack-spread on both Saturday & Sunday (vegan, grain free & coffee/tea options always present)

After booking, please check your confirmation email for details on what to bring so you are best prepared for this experience and receive the maximum value of your time with us. Once you arrive at check-in on Saturday, we will provide your transportation to and from the Lake House & The Fountain. If you are local and have a car and would like to volunteer to be one of our official drivers for this weekend, helping us shuttle everyone between locations, please let us know! We will reimburse your gas money, as well as have a special gift for you as a thank you! We only need a few more cars to be fully setup for the rides.





We will also be sending out a questionnaire once we are a little closer to the date, to gather all of the important information about your diet and natural lifestyle habits, such as when and how often you shower etc, so we can ensure we provide you with the absolute best possible logistical flow & experience. We will also be sending out a detailed schedule with the retreat itinerary closer to the event date. Please enjoy pictures of the Lake House below, which is what purchasing a ticket on this page will secure. If you'd like to stay at The Fountain CLICK HERE.





We appreciate you! We greatly look forward to serving and growing together at this very special retreat! Please enjoy the photos of the Lake House and Fountain below!





& Where Part Of This Retreat Will Be Hosted

