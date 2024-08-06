Add a donation for Williamsburg Christadelphian Foundation
FaithLaunch 2024
Peace Thru Music - Levi Myers - Session 1,2
In Ephesians 5:19 Paul encourages us to “address one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody to the Lord with your heart…” In this workshop we will work together to live out this verse and experience how music can lead us to a Godly peace.
Led by Levi Myers
Peace Thru Nature - Bill & Carol Link - Sessions 1,2
Nature can provide us with tranquility and is especially needed in our busy world. We will explore ways to reconnect with nature, which will help us reconnect with our Creator.
Led by Bill & Carol Link
Rewriting our Brains - Hannah Link - Sessions 1,3
Our brains are incredible and an amazing example of God's creative power. Our brains are also deceitful and default to worse case scenarios.
During this session we will take a glimpse into the mind and how God through His word is teaching us to train our brain in Godliness towards His peace, and away from the sinful defaults that often hijack our thoughts and actions.
Led by Hannah Link
Peace Thru Spiritual Strategies - Joe Fordham - Sessions 1,3
Throughout most peoples lifetime when they study the scriptures, it’s just sin and it’s consequences and most people focus on out of the punishment or the failings and it seems like nobody ever talks about strategy. In the session, we will look proactively at 40 different strategies you can use to defeat the flesh and overcome more effectively and out wit sin. I look forward to our discussions together and finding out what awesome strategies the Lord offers to be more than conquerors.
Led by Joseph Fordham
Peace Thru Mentorship - Paul E & Marcia S - Sessions 2,3
We all need help with our faith on our walk to the Kingdom and Faith Mentors guide and support us on our Faith Journey; this can help strengthen Godly Peace.
In this session, you will be introduced to a ‘Faith Life-Line Tool’ which maps out how your faith is affected by your life events. You may discover that when negative events happen in your life your faith may get stronger. Mentors share their Faith Life-Line and discuss how they have navigated the highs and lows of their faith journeys.
Led by Paul Elliot & Marcia Smoke
Peace Thru a Mental Health Plan - Leah R - Sessions 2,3
A self-care plan involves thoughtfully constructing an intentionally engaged guide (wellness curriculum) to promote your health and wellbeing. Through this workshop you will explore your own mental and spiritual health and create a plan that you can reference in the future so that you have a resource to refer to in time of trial.
Goal:
To help you to do the best that you know how, with what you have been given.
For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.
Ephesians 2:10
Led by Leah Ruhland
