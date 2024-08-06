FaithLaunch 2024

A self-care plan involves thoughtfully constructing an intentionally engaged guide (wellness curriculum) to promote your health and wellbeing. Through this workshop you will explore your own mental and spiritual health and create a plan that you can reference in the future so that you have a resource to refer to in time of trial. Goal: To help you to do the best that you know how, with what you have been given. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them. Ephesians 2:10 Led by Leah Ruhland

