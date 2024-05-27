Viet Cultural Fest 2024 - Sponsorship Packages

• One prominent booth (size 10x30) in prime location with heavy foot traffic
• 20 Exhibitor Passes, 50 General Admission Tickets and 15 Parking Passes
• Plaque of Appreciation as Title Sponsor of Viet Cultural Fest 2024 presented on stage at the Opening Ceremony
• Acknowledgement on all marketing and advertising material including: Guest Appearance in Event Segments and Announcements on Local Television and Radio; Acknowledgement on Event Website, Mention in all Social Media Campaigns
• Logo to be included on all printed material including main stage banner, displays, flyers, and programs
Diamond Level
$10,000
• One Booth (Size 10x20) located in Premier Location
• 10 Exhibitor Passes, 25 General Admission Tickets and 10 Parking Passes
• Plaque of Appreciation as Diamond Sponsor of Viet Cultural Fest 2024
• Acknowledgement in Announcements on Local Television and Radio; Acknowledgement on Event Website, Mention in all Social Media Campaigns
• Logo to be included on all printed material including banners, displays, flyers, and programs
Gold Level
$7,500
• One Booth (Size 10x20)
• 6 Exhibitor Passes,15 General Admission Tickets and 7 Parking Passes
• Plaque of Appreciation as Gold Sponsor of Viet Cultural Fest 2024
• Acknowledgement in Announcements on Local Television and Radio, Event Website, & Mention in all Social Media Campaigns
• Logo to be included on all printed material including banners, flyers, and programs
Silver Level
$5,000
• One Booth (Size 10x10)
• 4 Exhibitor Passes, 10 General Admission and 4 Parking Passes
• Plaque of Appreciation as Silver Sponsor of Viet Cultural Fest 2024
• Acknowledgement in Announcements on Local Television and Radio; Acknowledgement on Event Website
• Logo to be included on all printed material including banners, flyers, and programs
Bronze Level
$2,500
• One Booth (Size 10x10)
• 2 Exhibitor Passes, 5 General Admission Tickets and 2 Parking Passes
• Plaque of Appreciation as Bronze Sponsor of Viet Cultural Fest 2024
• Acknowledgment in Announcements on Local Television and Radio; Acknowledgement on Event Website
Standard Booth
$1,000
• One Booth (Size 10x10)
• 2 Exhibitor Passes, 2 General Admission Tickets and 2 Parking Passes
Premier Food Booth
$2,500
• One Standard Booth (Size 20x20)
• 5 Exhibitor Passes, 5 General Admission Tickets and 5 Parking Passes
Standard Food Booth
$1,500
• One Standard Booth (Size 10x20)
• 3 Exhibitor Passes, 2 General Admission Tickets and 3 Parking Passes
Banner Advertising (Banner)
$1,500
Banner to be prominently displayed on stage area and other display
areas; banner to be added on event website
Banner Advertising (Logo)
$500
Logo to be displayed on area backdrop and/or other display areas; logo to be added to event website
Logo Advertising
$300
Logo to be added on event website and printed on flyers
Community Partner Booth - Nonprofit Organizations
$750
• One Standard Booth (Size 10 x 10)
• 2 Exhibitor Passes, 2 Parking Passes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!