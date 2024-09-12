Roane County Chamber of Commerce Henry Golden Boy Raffle

This raffle is for a Henry Golden Boy 22 WMR

Winner will be announced at the Chamber's Annual Meeting on September 12th, 2024. No need to be in person for the drawing.





Caliber .22 magnum

12 Round

Lever-action

20.5" barrel length octagonal

American Walnut stock





MSRP $722





The .22 Magnum Henry Golden Boy is a masterpiece of fine crafted gunsmithing. Any shooting enthusiast who closely examines one is immediately impressed with the excellent fit, finish and overall visually elegant design. Small game hunters and plinkers will appreciate its substantial 6.75 lb heft. It balances well and makes for highly accurate offhand shooting. The smooth action associated with Henry rifles opens and shuts with the effortless slickness lever-lovers long for. Get one in your hands and take aim. See what a natural pointer it really is. Adding to the historic authenticity is the adjustable buckhorn-type rear sight. The .22 Mag hold 12 rounds. The Golden Boy will provide a whole lot of shooting pleasure before it's time to reload its tubular magazines.





