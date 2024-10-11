Roll For A Cure 2025

One ticket per person, includes dinner, 2 drink tickets (choice of beer or wine) and $1,000 in funny money
Sponsorship Level - Royal Flush
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
The Royal Flush Sponsorship Level includes: a reserved dinner table with name & logo, 10 tickets to the event (includes $1,000 in funny money per ticket), a speaking opportunity, and a full page recognition in the event program.
All sponsors will enjoy: dinner, two complimentary drink tickets - per person (choice of wine or beer), their
name and logo featured on the website, social media platforms, and the sponsor board.
Additionally, acknowledgments will be announced by the DJ throughout the night.
Sponsorship Level - Full House
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
The Full House Sponsorship Level includes: a reserved dinner table with name & logo, 8 tickets to the event (includes $1,000 in funny money per ticket), and a full page recognition in the event program.
All sponsors will enjoy: dinner, two complimentary drink tickets - per person (choice of wine or beer), their
name and logo featured on the website, social media platforms, and the sponsor board.
Additionally, acknowledgments will be announced by the DJ throughout the night.
Sponsorship Level - Roulette
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
The Roulette Sponsorship Level includes: 6 tickets to the event (includes $1,000 in funny money per ticket) and a half page recognition in event program.
All sponsors will enjoy: dinner, two complimentary drink tickets - per person (choice of wine or beer), their
name and logo featured on the website, social media platforms, and the sponsor board.
Additionally, acknowledgments will be announced by the DJ throughout the night.
Sponsorship Level - Craps Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
The Craps Table Sponsorship Level includes: 4 tickets to the event (includes $1,000 in funny money per ticket) and a half page recognition in event program.
All sponsors will enjoy: dinner, two complimentary drink tickets - per person (choice of wine or beer), their
name and logo featured on the website, social media platforms, and the sponsor board.
Additionally, acknowledgments will be announced by the DJ throughout the night.
Sponsorship Level - Texas Hold 'Em
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
The Texas Hold 'Em Sponsorship Level includes: 2 tickets to the event (includes $1,000 in funny money per ticket) and a quarter page recognition in event program.
All sponsors will enjoy: dinner, two complimentary drink tickets - per person (choice of wine or beer), their
name and logo featured on the website, social media platforms, and the sponsor board.
Additionally, acknowledgments will be announced by the DJ throughout the night.
Sponsorship Level - Blackjack
$500
The Blackjack Sponsorship Level includes: 2 ticket to the event (includes $1,000 in funny money) and a quarter page recognition in event program.
All sponsors will enjoy: dinner, two complimentary drink tickets - per person (choice of wine or beer), their
name and logo featured on the website, social media platforms, and the sponsor board.
Additionally, acknowledgments will be announced by the DJ throughout the night.
Private Poker Table
$20
A coveted spot at a secluded private poker table awaits you. Only ten seats are available in total.
Funny Money $20
$20
$1,000 in funny money
Add a donation for Make CF M I A
$
