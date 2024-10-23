Southern Oregon Aspire Golf Fundraiser 2025 - Players

Single Ticket - 1 Player
Each Player Ticket Includes:
- Day of Golf, 4-Person Scramble
- Tee Prize Package
- Provided Breakfast and Lunch
- Two Complimentary Drink tickets
- Multiple KP Prize Opportunities
- Access to a High-Value Basket Raffle Featuring local
products and experiences
- 5+ Course Games, Including Putting Contest, Hole-in-one,
Best Team Photo, and more.
4 Player Team
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Team Ticket - 4 Players
Each Player Ticket Includes:
- Day of Golf, 4-Person Scramble
- Tee Prize Package
- Provided Breakfast and Lunch
- Two Complimentary Drink tickets
- Multiple KP Prize Opportunities
- Access to a High-Value Basket Raffle Featuring local
products and experiences
- 5+ Course Games, Including Putting Contest, Hole-in-one,
Best Team Photo, and more.
Add a donation for Southern Oregon Aspire Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!