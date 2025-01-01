2025 Founded in FoCo Kick Off & Open House

You’re invited to share your ideas for our 2025 event. Join us at our 2025 Kick Off and Open House. This gathering isn’t just about us; it’s an opportunity to co-create next year’s event and learn about ways to get involved.





Event Details:





When: May 22, 11:30am - 1:30pm

Where: The Lyric, 1209 N College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Light lunch and refreshments will be served.

RSVP Requested by May 6th.





Why You Should Be There:





Collaborate on Our Vision: Have a say and contribute to the direction of our 2025 event. Your insights are invaluable as we map out the future.

Partnership & Volunteering: Discover how you can further engage with us through partnership or volunteering opportunities on the planning and programming teams.

Networking & Community Connection: Meet and connect with incredible individuals who are as passionate about innovation and community as you are. We’re an important part of Northern Colorado’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and your involvement makes us stronger.





Join us for a fun and engaging conversation where your voice can help shape what Founded in FoCo becomes in 2025 and beyond. Your participation is crucial as we envision a collaborative future.





Interested in Sponsoring the kick off? Get in touch with Charles, co-lead organizer, [email protected].