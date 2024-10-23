Bid for a Brighter Future: Art Auction to Support With Open Hands Community Center
Miklal Perfection of Beauty
$150
Starting bid
An original 18-inch by 24-inch acrylic painting, uniquely crafted with real tree branches and bark, and accentuated with gold leaf detailing. This one-of-a-kind piece has no duplicates, making it truly distinctive.
