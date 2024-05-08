Campaign Sponsorship Options

*Gala Event Sponsor* Help us look the part. Your donation would supply fresh floral arrangements for the night. **The next day the arrangements will be taken over to our local Memory Care facility-Milestone for the residents to enjoy.

*Gala Event Sponsor* Help us look the part. Your donation would supply fresh floral arrangements for the night. **The next day the arrangements will be taken over to our local Memory Care facility-Milestone for the residents to enjoy.

More details...