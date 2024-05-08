Campaign Sponsorship Options

Permanent Locker room signage on locker room door at Lakeland Hawks Ice Arena *Lifetime Individual 12 X20 inch Sponsorship plaque on Melt the Debt, Secure the Future Wall of sponsors
*Logo on event marketing and Gala program
*Premiere donor recognition at Gala during presentation and with signage in dining room and tent
*Recognition on LHIA website for5 years
*Individual post Social Media acknowledgement
*Sponsorship recognition plaque to post in your place of business/home/etc.
Hat Trick Sponsor
$10,000
*Lifetime Individual 8x10 inch Sponsorship plaque on Melt the Debt, Secure the Future Wall for 10 years
*Logo on event marketing and Gala program
*Valued donor recognition with signage in dining room and tent
*Social Media and website acknowledgement
*Recognition on our website for 5 years
*Sponsorship recognition plaque to post in your place of business/home/etc.
Triple Axel Sponsor
$5,000
*Lifetime Individual 5x8 inch Sponsorship plaque on Melt the Debt, Secure the Future Wall for 10 years
*Logo on event marketing and Gala program
*Donor recognition with signage in dining room and tent
*Social Media and website acknowledgement
*Recognition on our website for 5 years
Play Maker Sponsor
$2,500
*Lifetime Individual 1x3 inch Sponsorship plaque on Melt the Debt, Secure the Future Wall
*Social Media and website acknowledgement
Double Axel Sponsor
$1,000
*Name listed on Sponsorship plaque on Melt the Debt, Secure the Future Wall permanently
Scholarship Sponsor
$500
*Name listed on Sponsorship plaque on Melt the Debt, Secure the Future Wall permanently
Music Sponsor
$7,500
*Gala Event Sponsor*
Help bring the Blue Water Kings Band 7pc live band to our special evening.
Tent for dancing
$2,500
*Gala Event Sponsor*
20x30 White Party Tent rental
Fresh Floral
$1,000
*Gala Event Sponsor* Help us look the part. Your donation would supply fresh floral arrangements for the night. **The next day the arrangements will be taken over to our local Memory Care facility-Milestone for the residents to enjoy.
Decor
$2,000
*Gala Event Sponsor* Help us decorate the tent and Lodge with a Northwoods Elegant feel. This would include extra lighting for the tent and after dark festivities.
Add a donation for Lakeland Hawks Ice Arena
$
