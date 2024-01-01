2024 Gathering of the Dogs

Calling ALL Dogs of the Order!!

You are hereby invited to join Dogs from near and far in Charleston, SC for the 4th Gathering of the Dogs!





Check out the updated schedule of events at



Hotel Room Rate is $154/night +tax. Complimentary breakfast included Oct 11-13.

Hotel Reservations can be made by using the link below, by going to the link on the Kennel Website Events page or the Gathering Event Page on the SC Pack Website - South Carolina Pack - Military Order of the Devil Dogs (mcleaguesc.org). The room rate is valid 3 days before and 3 days after the Gathering, pending availability. You must call the hotel to book rooms at the group rate outside the Gathering dates. When making reservations, reference GATHERING OF THE DOGS.





Hotel address:

Hilton Garden Inn Airport

5265 International Boulevard

North Charleston, SC 29418

Hotel phone number is 843-308-9330



The hotel booking link is: https://www.hilton.com/en/attend-my-event/chsahgi-90x-48b7e3a6-d7cc-4212-bb40-2b03862f9c60/

Charleston International Airport is 2 miles from the hotel and a complementary shuttle is available 24 hours a day.



We are doing a hotel raffle for 2 chances to win a free hotel room for the Gathering - go to: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/9ed454cc-0fd8-4ad7-9f12-676898efab95 - RAFFLE CLOSES SEPTEMBER 1 at 1200 hours!!!