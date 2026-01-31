6/20 - Civil War & Sheepscot Valley Steam Train

About this event
Adult train ticket for steam train to Trout Brook station and return; includes stop at Infantry Encampment.
Adult train ticket and Infantry Encampment admission discounted for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Ticket for steam train to Trout Brook station and return for youths aged 4-15; includes stop at Infantry Encampment.
Participant in the Hobo Experience. Includes seating in renovated livestock boxcar for train ride and admission to Infantry Encampment. Ages 5 and up; Hobo Experience is not recommended for those with mobility issues.
(Free) Ticket for steam train to Trout Brook station and return for an child (ages 0-3). Infant may need to sit on an adult's lap.
Adult steam train ticket and Infantry Encampment admission for lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Train ticket and Infantry Encampment admission for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
