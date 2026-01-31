WW&F Railway Museum

Hosted by

WW&F Railway Museum

About this event

6/20 - Civil War & Sheepscot Valley Steam Train

97 Cross Rd

Alna, ME 04535, USA

Adult
$21.50

Adult train ticket for steam train to Trout Brook station and return; includes stop at Infantry Encampment.

Senior, Military, or WW&F Museum Member
$18.50

Adult train ticket and Infantry Encampment admission discounted for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Youth (ages 4-15)
$10.50

Ticket for steam train to Trout Brook station and return for youths aged 4-15; includes stop at Infantry Encampment.

A-No.1 Hobo Experience
$21.50

Participant in the Hobo Experience. Includes seating in renovated livestock boxcar for train ride and admission to Infantry Encampment. Ages 5 and up; Hobo Experience is not recommended for those with mobility issues.

Child (ages 3 and under)
Free

(Free) Ticket for steam train to Trout Brook station and return for an child (ages 0-3). Infant may need to sit on an adult's lap.

WW&F Brass Lifetime Passholder
$2

Adult steam train ticket and Infantry Encampment admission for lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Alna Resident
$2

Train ticket and Infantry Encampment admission for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Add a donation for WW&F Railway Museum

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!