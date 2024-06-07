40 Shades 2024 Silent Auction

Elevate your next event with a dazzling appearance by the fabulous Rebecca Mae! Whether you're planning a private party, corporate function, or any special occasion, our Queen will bring the flare that only true drag royalty can provide. This exclusive auction item offers a personalized performance with one song and an interactive segment.
Prepare for an unforgettable experience filled with glamor, laughs, and brilliant performance, all while supporting the vital mission of Compton's Table.
(Winner will be connected with Rebecca Mae for planning purposes. Event must be within Erie County and safety of the performer at the event is the responsibility of the auction winner)
Elevate your next event with a dazzling appearance by the fabulous Rebecca Mae! Whether you're planning a private party, corporate function, or any special occasion, our Queen will bring the flare that only true drag royalty can provide. This exclusive auction item offers a personalized performance with one song and an interactive segment.
Prepare for an unforgettable experience filled with glamor, laughs, and brilliant performance, all while supporting the vital mission of Compton's Table.
(Winner will be connected with Rebecca Mae for planning purposes. Event must be within Erie County and safety of the performer at the event is the responsibility of the auction winner)
Picture Perfect Moments
$100
Starting bid
Capture life's beautiful moments with a professional one-hour photo shoot with Photography by Niko! Whether you're looking for individual portraits, a romantic couples session, or a fun family gathering, this package is perfect for preserving precious memories. You'll receive 10 professionally edited digital photos, ensuring each shot reflects the beauty and personality of your moments. Ideal for engagements, milestones, or just because, bid on this opportunity to create timeless treasures while supporting Compton's Table.
Capture life's beautiful moments with a professional one-hour photo shoot with Photography by Niko! Whether you're looking for individual portraits, a romantic couples session, or a fun family gathering, this package is perfect for preserving precious memories. You'll receive 10 professionally edited digital photos, ensuring each shot reflects the beauty and personality of your moments. Ideal for engagements, milestones, or just because, bid on this opportunity to create timeless treasures while supporting Compton's Table.
It's all about that Bass
$100
Starting bid
Unlock your musical potential with four one-hour bass lessons from renowned bassist Steve Trohoske. Perfect for beginners or seasoned players looking to sharpen their skills, these lessons promise expert guidance and a lot of fun.
All proceeds benefit Compton's Table,. 🎸✨
Unlock your musical potential with four one-hour bass lessons from renowned bassist Steve Trohoske. Perfect for beginners or seasoned players looking to sharpen their skills, these lessons promise expert guidance and a lot of fun.
All proceeds benefit Compton's Table,. 🎸✨
Gather in the Gallery
$200
Starting bid
Host your next event in style with a 3-hour room rental at City Gallery (1503 State Street, Erie)! Surrounded by stunning art, your guests will enjoy a beautiful, curated space with setup and teardown included. (Valued at $1500). All proceeds benefit Compton's Table & support local artists. 🎨🏛️✨
Host your next event in style with a 3-hour room rental at City Gallery (1503 State Street, Erie)! Surrounded by stunning art, your guests will enjoy a beautiful, curated space with setup and teardown included. (Valued at $1500). All proceeds benefit Compton's Table & support local artists. 🎨🏛️✨
The Weight of the Cis-stem
$25
Starting bid
Own a powerful piece of art created by a queer, transgender Erie youth. This evocative work, titled "The Weight of the Cis-Stem," portrays the heaviness of stigma and discrimination experienced by the artist. The 8x10 piece is framed and matted, display ready. Your bid supports Compton's Table and champions the voices of young queer artists in our community. 🎨🌈
Own a powerful piece of art created by a queer, transgender Erie youth. This evocative work, titled "The Weight of the Cis-Stem," portrays the heaviness of stigma and discrimination experienced by the artist. The 8x10 piece is framed and matted, display ready. Your bid supports Compton's Table and champions the voices of young queer artists in our community. 🎨🌈
Her Revealed
$25
Starting bid
Own a powerful piece of art by a queer, transgender Erie youth. Titled "Her Revealed," this evocative work portrays the struggle of being your true self versus how others see you. Your bid supports Compton's Table and champions the voices of young queer artists in our community. 🎨🌈
Own a powerful piece of art by a queer, transgender Erie youth. Titled "Her Revealed," this evocative work portrays the struggle of being your true self versus how others see you. Your bid supports Compton's Table and champions the voices of young queer artists in our community. 🎨🌈
Familiar Face
$25
Starting bid
Bid on "Familiar Stare," a poignant piece by a nonbinary Erie youth, depicting the dual struggle of hiding one's true self and the alienation felt when showing up authentically. This evocative artwork captures the pain and resilience of queer individuals navigating societal norms. Your bid supports Compton's Table and champions the voices of young queer artists in our community. 🎨🌈
Bid on "Familiar Stare," a poignant piece by a nonbinary Erie youth, depicting the dual struggle of hiding one's true self and the alienation felt when showing up authentically. This evocative artwork captures the pain and resilience of queer individuals navigating societal norms. Your bid supports Compton's Table and champions the voices of young queer artists in our community. 🎨🌈
Melancholic Allure
$25
Starting bid
Bid on "Melancholic Allure," a captivating piece by a nonbinary Erie youth, depicting the bittersweet experience of embracing one's truth while facing societal discrimination. This poignant artwork reflects the courage and vulnerability of living authentically in a world that often misunderstands. Your bid supports Compton's Table and champions the voices of young queer artists in our community.
Bid on "Melancholic Allure," a captivating piece by a nonbinary Erie youth, depicting the bittersweet experience of embracing one's truth while facing societal discrimination. This poignant artwork reflects the courage and vulnerability of living authentically in a world that often misunderstands. Your bid supports Compton's Table and champions the voices of young queer artists in our community.
Enchanted Puzzles
$20
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in a world of fantasy with this set of four handcrafted wood puzzles: the enchanting Mermaid Magic, quirky Zombie Zest, ethereal Fairy Fantasy, and majestic Dragon Dream. Each piece, meticulously created by a local transgender woman. Bid on this magical collection to support Compton's Table and make a meaningful impact on the local queer community.
Immerse yourself in a world of fantasy with this set of four handcrafted wood puzzles: the enchanting Mermaid Magic, quirky Zombie Zest, ethereal Fairy Fantasy, and majestic Dragon Dream. Each piece, meticulously created by a local transgender woman. Bid on this magical collection to support Compton's Table and make a meaningful impact on the local queer community.
Art with Heart
$25
Starting bid
Tailored to your preferences, Calie Maee will create a stunning artwork that reflects your personal style and imagination. This one-of-a-kind piece offers a chance to own a truly unique work of art while supporting Compton's Table and making a positive impact on the queer community. Don't miss this opportunity to bring home a masterpiece that speaks to your heart and supports a great cause
Tailored to your preferences, Calie Maee will create a stunning artwork that reflects your personal style and imagination. This one-of-a-kind piece offers a chance to own a truly unique work of art while supporting Compton's Table and making a positive impact on the queer community. Don't miss this opportunity to bring home a masterpiece that speaks to your heart and supports a great cause
Sweet Bliss: Herb & Honey-Free Pastries for Five Weeks
$25
Starting bid
Indulge in the delectable flavors of freshly baked pastries without herbs or honey from your favorite local bakery. Enjoy a weekly delivery of mouthwatering treats for five weeks, each batch crafted to perfection with the finest ingredients. Satisfy your sweet tooth while supporting Compton's Table and making a difference in the LGBTQ+ community. Bid now for a taste of pure pastry paradise!
Indulge in the delectable flavors of freshly baked pastries without herbs or honey from your favorite local bakery. Enjoy a weekly delivery of mouthwatering treats for five weeks, each batch crafted to perfection with the finest ingredients. Satisfy your sweet tooth while supporting Compton's Table and making a difference in the LGBTQ+ community. Bid now for a taste of pure pastry paradise!
40 Shades of Bad Ass
$50
Starting bid
Become the Silent Bad Ass of the night and make a lasting impact! This title will go to the top donor of the evening. Your contribution will make a significant impact of those you Compton's Table. By winning this auction, you will be recognized as a vital champion for queer youth and young adults in our community. Your generosity will help create a brighter, more equitable future. Bid now and stand out as a true hero! 🌟✨
Become the Silent Bad Ass of the night and make a lasting impact! This title will go to the top donor of the evening. Your contribution will make a significant impact of those you Compton's Table. By winning this auction, you will be recognized as a vital champion for queer youth and young adults in our community. Your generosity will help create a brighter, more equitable future. Bid now and stand out as a true hero! 🌟✨
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!