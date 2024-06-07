40 Shades 2024 Silent Auction

Elevate your next event with a dazzling appearance by the fabulous Rebecca Mae! Whether you're planning a private party, corporate function, or any special occasion, our Queen will bring the flare that only true drag royalty can provide. This exclusive auction item offers a personalized performance with one song and an interactive segment. Prepare for an unforgettable experience filled with glamor, laughs, and brilliant performance, all while supporting the vital mission of Compton's Table. (Winner will be connected with Rebecca Mae for planning purposes. Event must be within Erie County and safety of the performer at the event is the responsibility of the auction winner)

Elevate your next event with a dazzling appearance by the fabulous Rebecca Mae! Whether you're planning a private party, corporate function, or any special occasion, our Queen will bring the flare that only true drag royalty can provide. This exclusive auction item offers a personalized performance with one song and an interactive segment. Prepare for an unforgettable experience filled with glamor, laughs, and brilliant performance, all while supporting the vital mission of Compton's Table. (Winner will be connected with Rebecca Mae for planning purposes. Event must be within Erie County and safety of the performer at the event is the responsibility of the auction winner)

More details...