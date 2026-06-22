Monday 6/22/2026 FACC Soccer Watch Party Hosted by Boiron USA

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4 Campus Blvd, Newtown Square, PA 19073, USA
Non-members are welcome to join us, but we hope you will consider FACC Membership if you enjoy our events and meeting the leaders of our French and Francophile American and international business community. Corporate Memberships start at $250, and this rate has not increased since 1989. We also have Individual and Young Professional Rates for job seekers. For more information about the FACC Philadelphia Membership, please visit https://www.faccphila.org/join-facc.
The discounted Registration Rate for FACC Members, Employees of Member Companies, & your guests per person. Not sure about your FACC Membership status? Please contact [email protected] before registering for confirmation, or visit our website at https://www.faccphila.org/corp-member-directory for the FACC Corporate Member Directory (alphabetical by company name).
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