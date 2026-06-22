Monday 6/22/2026 FACC Soccer Watch Party Hosted by Boiron USA

Non-members are welcome to join us, but we hope you will consider FACC Membership if you enjoy our events and meeting the leaders of our French and Francophile American and international business community. Corporate Memberships start at $250, and this rate has not increased since 1989. We also have Individual and Young Professional Rates for job seekers. For more information about the FACC Philadelphia Membership, please visit https://www.faccphila.org/join-facc.