Garden Tea Party

A tea party that lives up to its name as girls and boys venture into the Stratford garden to harvest fruits, vegetables, flowers, herbs, and collect fresh eggs from the hen house. Participants may brew their own choice of herbal tea, prepare sandwiches from scratch, and enjoy homemade delights, all with herbs straight from the Stratford garden. Bring a special teacup from home if you'd like. Tea party attire encouraged.

