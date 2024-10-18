United States Air Force Academy Mo Kan Parents Club

37th Annual United States Service Academies Holiday Ball

10800 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park, KS 66210

Complimentary Cadet/Midshipman Ticket
Free
Please note - ticket sales have closed. If you are still interested in attending, please contact Christy Burton at 816-550-5100 or [email protected] to check on seat availablity. Please do not register without contacting Christy.
Guest Ticket
$90
