37th Annual United States Service Academies Holiday Ball

Please note - ticket sales have closed. If you are still interested in attending, please contact Christy Burton at 816-550-5100 or [email protected] to check on seat availablity. Please do not register without contacting Christy.
Please note - ticket sales have closed. If you are still interested in attending, please contact Christy Burton at 816-550-5100 or [email protected] to check on seat availablity. Please do not register without contacting Christy.
Guest Ticket
$90
Please note - ticket sales have closed. If you are still interested in attending, please contact Christy Burton at 816-550-5100 or [email protected] to check on seat availablity. Please do not register without contacting Christy.
Please note - ticket sales have closed. If you are still interested in attending, please contact Christy Burton at 816-550-5100 or [email protected] to check on seat availablity. Please do not register without contacting Christy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!