Food Tent Vendors

Festival Rule Is Only Two Vendors Of The Same Type Of Product. Registration Is Not Guaranteed Until Payment is Received and Committee Has Confirmed. Registration Is First Come First Serve. League City Proud Reserves The Right To Make All Final Decisions. Deadline for receiving all applications is 11-16-24, but may close early if we are at capacity. *Application and Payment must be received in hand before deadlines to qualify.





Please initial and return the attached rules and regulations:

2024 Rules & Regulations