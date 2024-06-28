Clippers Swag Shop

100% Cooling Arm Sleeve
Personalized with Player's number
Currently only available in Youth Large
Include Personalization with Player #
Item F - Proud Mom Slim Can Cooler
$12
Neoprene Can Cooler
Fits Beer Bottles & 12oz Tall Cans
Include Personalization with Player #
Item G - Proud Dad Regular Can Cooler
$12
Neoprene Can Cooler
Fits 12oz Regular, 16oz Tall Cans
Include Personalization with Player #
Item H - Clippers Stickers
$3
Choose either C logo or Full Clippers Logo UV DTF Stickers come ready to transfer onto anything - Water Bottles, Helmets. Phone Cases - you name it! Not intended for clothing.
Prices are per Sticker
Item I - 8-11 Pose Custom Player Shirt
$40
100% Polyester Dri-fit shirt
Sublimation Printed on White Shirt
Collage Design on front
Name and Number on Back
Specify Women's or Unisex Sizes:
Women's V-neck A4 Brand Style 3402AR
Sizes: Adult S-2XL
Unisex A4 Brand Style N3142
Sizes: Adult S-3XL
Additional children's sizes available:
A4 Brand Style NB3142
Sizes: Youth S-XL
Please send 8-11 high-quality photos of your player to [email protected]
Item J - 3 Pose Custom Player Shirt
$40
100% Polyester Dri-fit shirt
Sublimation Printed on White Shirt
Specify Women's or Unisex Sizes:
Women's V-neck A4 Brand Style 3402AR
Sizes: Adult S-2XL
Unisex A4 Brand Style N3142
Sizes: Adult S-3XL
Additional children's sizes available:
A4 Brand Style NB3142
Sizes: Youth S-XL
Please send 3 high-quality photos of your player to [email protected]
Item K - 1 Pose Custom Player Long Hooded Graffiti Shirt
$55
A4 Brand Style A4N3409
100% Polyester
Superior moisture wicking long sleeve shirt with hoodie.
Unisex Sizes: Adult S-3XL
44+ UPF for UV sun protection.
Sublimation Printed on White Shirt
Player Image on Front
Number on Back
Last Name down sleeve
Please send 1 high-quality photo of your player to [email protected]
