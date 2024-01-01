Allen Lady Eagles Lacrosse Spring 2024 Raffle Fundraiser

Thank you for supporting the Allen Lady Eagles Lacrosse Team Spring 2024 Raffle! Our Allen Lady Eagles Lacrosse team is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and our girls represent Allen High School as the varsity team. We are non-UIL, so we are completely self-funded . Our team serves as an outlet for our young women to develop healthy relationships--- with their coaches and their peers. We strive to develop their leadership and people skills on and off the field, learning how to work with others as a collective, and to foster self-confidence within each one of them.





Raffle sales are open until Saturday, May 4th at 6pm! The more you buy, the more you have a chance to win the biggest prizes (we will draw from grand prizes down!)!!!







A random drawing from all raffle sales for all basket winners will be held live at the conclusion of our Links for LAX Golf Tournament to be held on Sunday, May 5th. Winners will be notified the week after the event if they are not present. You do not need to be present to win!





Here is a partial list of the 20+ raffle prizes we will be offering!

-Two Roundtrip Tickets on Southwest Airlines value of up to $1500

-Seven Doors Chef’s Dinner & Bar Experience for 4 $500

-Tomahawks & Tails for Five Deluxe Basket $500

-Queen Handmade Quilt Basket $500

-Experience Waco Basket $250

-Oklahoma University Sooners Porter Moser Signed Basketball $225

-Wine Lovers Basket $215

-Tomahawks & Tails for Two Basket $200

-Rachel Ray Cucina Cookware Set $200

-Oklahoma University Sooners Brent Venables Signed Football $200

-Spa Lovers Set $200

-Allen Game Day Basket $175

-Dog Lovers Basket $175

-Wellness Basket $175

-Coffee & Tea Lovers Basket $160

-Skinspa Gift Basket $155

-400 Gradi Gift Certificate $125...... and MORE!!!!





Good luck and thank you again for supporting Allen Lady Eagles Lacrosse!





