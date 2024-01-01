JDC Leadership & Resource Center Programs and Projects

The JDC’s mission and goals focus on tikkun olam (improving the world) through education, enlightenment, and engagement. JDC utilizes technology such as Zoom for live ASL Shabbat Services and presentations on Jewish history and rituals. The response has been terrific; we now need funds to develop more much-needed programs and outreach resources using ASL and technology. This includes the Spotlight Series featuring Jewish Deaf leaders, authors, rabbis, and others, as role models for kids and families, and bar/bat mitzvahs in ASL.





For too long, Jewish Deaf children grew up not understanding their rich Jewish heritage or Deaf Culture, due to a lack of visual access through American Sign Language and a lack of connections to Deaf leaders knowledgeable about Judaism. Consequently, many Jewish Deaf adults are marginalized and lack understanding, information, spiritual guidance, and a sense of identity. Now, more than ever before, they need access to their Jewish history, heritage, and traditions, the Deaf way!