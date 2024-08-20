PSI Brothers ONLY - Homecoming Registration

Skip line Wristband (Admission only guaranteed until 4pm)
$10
Wristbands for Skip line Access for Soul Fest. Admission only guaranteed until 4pm, then based on capacity.
*Does not include VIP food or drink
Guests must be 21+ for admission for SoulFest.
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.
Wristbands for Skip line Access for Soul Fest. Admission only guaranteed until 4pm, then based on capacity.
*Does not include VIP food or drink
Guests must be 21+ for admission for SoulFest.
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!