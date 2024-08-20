PSI Brothers ONLY - Homecoming Registration

Wristbands for Skip line Access for Soul Fest. Admission only guaranteed until 4pm, then based on capacity. *Does not include VIP food or drink Guests must be 21+ for admission for SoulFest. Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.

Wristbands for Skip line Access for Soul Fest. Admission only guaranteed until 4pm, then based on capacity. *Does not include VIP food or drink Guests must be 21+ for admission for SoulFest. Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.

More details...