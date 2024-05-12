5th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival -- August 31, 2024

NOTE: Price reflects a total discount of $50 vs 6 individual tickets at $125 per ticket.
VIP TABLE PACKAGE includes: ONE Reserved VIP Table for 6 Under Shade; SIX Meal Tickets (Choice of Chicken, Beef or Vegetarian while supplies last); SIX Drink Tickets (Choice of Wine, Beer, Soda or Water); SIX Festival Merch Coupons for $10 Off Any Item Priced $30 or more at the Festival's Merch Booth*; and VIP Restroom Access.
*$10 Off Coupons are non-transferrable. Coupons may be used on an unlimited number of items on the day of the festival by the VIP ticket holder only. Must show VIP wristband at time of purchase.
VIP Single Tickets
$125
VIP SINGLE TICKET PACKAGE includes: ONE Seat at a Reserved VIP Table for 6 Under Shade*; ONE Meal Ticket (Choice of Chicken, Beef or Vegetarian while supplies last); ONE Drink Ticket (Choice of Wine, Beer, Soda or Water); ONE Festival Merch Coupon for $10 Off Any Item Priced $30 or more at the Festival's Merch Booth**; and VIP Restroom Access.
*VIP Single Ticket Holders will be randomly assigned to a reserved VIP table by transaction. Seats at the reserved table are unassigned. If you want to ensure you sit at the same VIP table with friends/family, you must purchase tickets together in the same transaction. We are unable to accommodate individual requests to be seated with other guests who purchased VIP tickets in a different transaction. Thank you for understanding.
**$10 Off Coupons are non-transferrable. Coupons may be used on an unlimited number of items by the VIP ticket holder only. Must show VIP wristband at time of purchase.
FREE General Admission
Free
Register for FREE General Admission to be entered into an exclusive prize drawing! Winner will be announced during the week of September 1.
ELIGIBILITY: Must attend the festival so be sure to snap a photo of yourself there so we may verify you joined us! One entry per person/email address. Please do not sign up multiple times hoping to improve chances of winning. Duplicate names and email addresses will be eliminated from the prize drawing.
GOOD LUCK!!
