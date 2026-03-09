Sit, Stay, Slay Puppy Bingo Raffle

Enter for your chance to win one of our amazing donated raffle prizes benefiting the puppies of North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue!





Prizes include:

$500 Med Spa Gift Certificate

$400 Party Planning Voucher

Handcrafted Dog Mom Wreath (valued at $125)

Beaded Collar & Dog Mom Accessory Set (valued at $150)

And more!

How it works:

Each raffle ticket purchased gives you a chance to win. Winner will be randomly drawn for each prize.





Please note:

Winning entries will be drawn in the order of prizes announced

Once a participant wins, they will not be eligible to win an additional prize

All proceeds benefit NTASR

Winners will be announced at Puppy Bingo on April 4th!

(need not be present to win, but will need to pick up in Arlington, TX)