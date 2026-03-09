Sit, Stay, Slay Puppy Bingo Raffle

About this raffle
Enter for your chance to win one of our amazing donated raffle prizes benefiting the puppies of North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue!
Prizes include:
How it works:
Each raffle ticket purchased gives you a chance to win. Winner will be randomly drawn for each prize.
Please note:
Winners will be announced at Puppy Bingo on April 4th!
(need not be present to win, but will need to pick up in Arlington, TX)
More chances to win, better value!
Includes 3 raffle entries for a discounted price.
More chances to win, better value!
Includes 5 raffle entries for a discounted price.
More chances to win, better value!
Includes 10 raffle entries for a discounted price.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!