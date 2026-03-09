North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue

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North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue

About this raffle

Sit, Stay, Slay Puppy Bingo Raffle

Raffle Entry Ticket
$10

Enter for your chance to win one of our amazing donated raffle prizes benefiting the puppies of North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue!


Prizes include:

  • $500 Med Spa Gift Certificate
  • $400 Party Planning Voucher
  • Handcrafted Dog Mom Wreath (valued at $125)
  • Beaded Collar & Dog Mom Accessory Set (valued at $150)
  • And more!

How it works:

Each raffle ticket purchased gives you a chance to win. Winner will be randomly drawn for each prize.


Please note:

  • Winning entries will be drawn in the order of prizes announced
  • Once a participant wins, they will not be eligible to win an additional prize
  • All proceeds benefit NTASR

Winners will be announced at Puppy Bingo on April 4th!

(need not be present to win, but will need to pick up in Arlington, TX)

3 Raffle Ticket Bundle
$25
This includes 3 tickets

More chances to win, better value!

Includes 3 raffle entries for a discounted price.

5 Raffle Ticket Bundle
$40
This includes 5 tickets

More chances to win, better value!

Includes 5 raffle entries for a discounted price.

10 Raffle Ticket Bundle
$75
This includes 10 tickets

More chances to win, better value!

Includes 10 raffle entries for a discounted price.

Add a donation for North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!