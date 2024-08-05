Day-long Retreat at Monroe Monastery -September-7th

Pledge Member Mindful Supporter Program. Being a PLEDGE member, you can join this program by sending a monthly 30$ Unlock Unlimited Meditation Access & Support Our Monastery Join our community of dedicated meditators and become a mindful supporter 1. Attend All Day-Long Retreats 2. Access to In-Person class at the monastery Exclusive workshops & Events. 3. Personalized meditation Guidance. ( one on one sessions and in-person) 4. Contribution to the monastery's operations. 5. privet what's up group access where you can ask questions and receive monastery updates 6. Members get access to our group members only. Day-long retreats are conducted at the monastery once a month. 7. Certificate of Mindfulness Completion one year. To be eligible for a certificate, applicants must: 1. Complete at least one year of participation in our Day-Long Retreats and Online Classes. 2. Demonstrate consistent mindfulness practice throughout the year. Our monks will verify your dedication and progress by being profoundly aware and attentive to individual participants. You will receive a valid certificate from our monastery upon meeting these requirements, acknowledging your commitment and achievement in mindfulness practice. Note: Our monks reserve the right to assess individual readiness for certification. above all facilities you will gain being a pledge member Additionally: Support our Monastery Donate generously, and receive: Facilities mindfulness programs Welcome Seekers of happiness Contribution Recognition Gratitude from our community

