Hackensack Environmental Justice Alliance July meeting

The Hackensack Environmental Justice Alliance, a community group that focuses on helping people who are hardest hit by environmental issues, will hold its monthly meeting Monday, July 8, from 6:30 to 7:45 pm.





At this meeting, we will:

*Give updates on the green infrastructure plan, including some early findings about current conditions in Hackensack. We'll also talk about the big community meeting about green infrastructure that will be happening on July 29.

*Develop a formal mission statement for EJA to guide our work after this year.

*Strategize best ways for EJA members and allies to share information about events, projects, etc.





The EJA is a great way to connect with others who want to make Hackensack greener, cleaner and healthier for everyone. Please join us.





There will be light refreshments served (snacks and soft drinks).





To learn more about the Green Infrastructure for Environmental Justice project, visit this page.





The meeting is free and open to the public. Please consider making a donation to help support this project. Any amount you can give will help. All donations made through this event will be used to help create a community rain garden or other environmental projects benefitting the community.





The Green Infrastructure for Environmental Justice project is produced by Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, in partnership with the City of Hackensack, Greater Bergen Community Action and Hackensack Public Schools, as well as Hackensack residents and representatives of several organizations in Hackensack. It is supported in part by The Funders Network, AARP, Valley Bank Foundation, M&T Bank Foundation, PSE&G Foundation, the Hackensack Rotary Club, and other supporters.





Questions? Contact Leo Vazquez of the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation at [email protected] or 201-568-5608, x2.