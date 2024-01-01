Logo
Development Reach Out Projects in South Sudan
DROPS For a Cause: Join us in The Lounge at Almanac

651 W Tower Ave, Alameda, CA 94501, USA

Join us for a fun evening at the Almanac, located on a historic naval airbase in Alameda Island in San Francisco Bay.


Learn more about the youngest nation in the world and how DROPS is working with its citizens to build a better future!


Take a tour of this beautiful former Naval hangar originally constructed in 1942 that boasts 37 foot ceilings, exposed original redwood beams, and hundreds of oak barrels and foudres.


100% of your donation will go directly to organizations that are supporting education in South Sudan.






 



