Harrow Road Public House: Fundraiser & Progressive Dinner

Dear Friend,





We invite you to join us in Historic Rugby on Saturday, June 29th for a rare and exclusive fundraising dinner and private home tour in support of the rebuilding of the former Harrow Road Café, located on Rugby Parkway in the heart of our village.





This special evening will begin at the Rugby Visitor Centre at 4:00pm Eastern with a guided look inside Rugby’s historic buildings – all part of the British colony that was established here in the 1880s. Afterward, you will enjoy a progressive dinner, with stops at five of Rugby’s most beautiful private homes (including three that are original to the colony) for never-before-heard stories from the owners and courses that include cocktails and appetizers, salad, soup, a seated dinner during the main course, and dessert.





As many of you know, our beloved Harrow Road Café burned in September of 2020. The café had long been a popular spot for both visitors and locals from across the region to convene for wonderful food and conversation. Generations of Tennesseans have fond memories of the café and the gatherings that took place there. Since the fire, we’ve been raising money to rebuild the restaurant and all donations earmarked for the project have been set aside in a special fund. Thanks to a grant, Brad Daugherty Construction of Crossville has been hired to rebuild the café, which will be renamed the Harrow Road Public House. The redesigned floor plan adds open-air seating and retains both dining rooms. The kitchen installation will happen in Phase 2 of the project, but the new facility will be ready for events and public gatherings in 2025.





Phase one of the project will cost $950,000 and we are working hard now to raise the final $150,000 – but we can’t do it without your help! Our Progressive Dinner fundraiser on June 29 is limited to 20 guests and tickets cost $1,000 per plate. Every penny contributed will go toward rebuilding the new Harrow Road Public House. Guests will also receive a free Historic Rugby membership as special thanks for their generous support.





We appreciate your consideration and hope you can join us for this very special evening, and for the chance to play a significant role in giving the old Harrow Road Café a new life. Overnight lodging is also available - To reserve a private cottage or room at the Newbury House, visit Lodging at Historic Rugby .





If you have any questions, please email me at [email protected].





Sincerely,

JoNell Hester

Chairperson of the Committee for Fundraising for the Harrow Road Public House, Formerly the Harrow Road Cafe







