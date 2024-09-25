VVE Booster Club Toss Pizzeria 10/2

Valley View Elementary Booster Club

Electric Shuffle Gift Card item
Electric Shuffle Gift Card
$300

Starting bid

$500 Gift Certificate—Located off historic Rainey Street, Electric Shuffle is made for bringing friends together for an unforgettable celebration. With team-based games, food and drink packages, and a dedicated staff, we do events differently here in Austin. https://electricshuffle.com/us/austin
Yoga Six - One-Month of Unlimited Yoga item
Yoga Six - One-Month of Unlimited Yoga
$75

Starting bid

$149 Value: One-month membership. At YogaSix, we're all about a sensory yoga experience accessible to all. We believe that everyone deserves the mind-body experience of yoga. https://www.yogasix.com
4 day passes to Austin Bouldering Project item
4 day passes to Austin Bouldering Project
$50

Starting bid

$149 Value: 4 day passes to Austin Bouldering Project We’re so much more than just a climbing gym, and when you walk through our doors, you’ll feel it. The Bouldering Projects are places where people gather, build friendships, push themselves, and build purpose. https://boulderingproject.com/market/austin-texas/
Facial and a gift set of free product - Skin by Aimee item
Facial and a gift set of free product - Skin by Aimee
$150

Starting bid

$250 Value: The Aimee Facial and a gift set of free product Everyone’s skin is different so Aimee approaches each skincare service with a customized approach to maximize results. Whether you want to look your best for a special event, address problem areas, or fall into a healthy skincare routine, each service acknowledges and treats your personal needs. https://www.skinbyaimee.com/services
Balloon decor or photo backdrop by ATX Bubbles item
Balloon decor or photo backdrop by ATX Bubbles
$300

Starting bid

$800 Value: Balloon decor or photo backdrop by ATX Bubbles ATX Bubbles is a luxury balloon design and event rental company servicing Austin, Texas. Our bespoke services provide the perfect Texas decor for weddings, parties, graduations, pop-up installations, and corporate gatherings. Whether you're searching for party balloons or outdoor balloon decor, we work closely with each client to create unique and personalized balloon displays that make a lasting impression. From intimate celebrations to large-scale events, ATX Bubbles ensures every detail reflects your vision, adding a special touch to your occasion.
1 month Amp Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Uniform item
1 month Amp Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Uniform
$100

Starting bid

$520 value One month of training at AMP Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and AMP Uniform, no signup fees to continue. https://ampbjj.com/
Westlake Taekwando 1 month of unlimited classes + uniform item
Westlake Taekwando 1 month of unlimited classes + uniform
$50

Starting bid

$234 Value: Westlake Taekwando - Starter Pack - 1 month of unlimited classes + uniform
Jett Garner Martial Arts - 1 month of classes + T-shirt item
Jett Garner Martial Arts - 1 month of classes + T-shirt
$50

Starting bid

$180 Value: Jett Garner Martial Arts - 1 month of classes + club T-shirt https://www.jettgarnermartialarts.com/
Rubix Cube Private Tutorial - 2hrs item
Rubix Cube Private Tutorial - 2hrs
$20

Starting bid

$40 Value: Valley Views Ambrose Johnson is a master at the Rubix cube and will teach your kid (Big or small) how to solve it. Comes with a 3x3 Rubix Cube to keep.
Amplify Your Business Package item
Amplify Your Business Package
$250

Starting bid

Total Value $1000 Amplify Your Business Package Includes: -Headshots by Jeff Loftin Photography ($300) -Social Media Assets by Virgo Design - 3x consultation and custom social media graphics ($650) -Business Cards by Villegas Printing ($50)
Texas Pool Service - 1 month of Pool Cleaning & Service item
Texas Pool Service - 1 month of Pool Cleaning & Service
$100

Starting bid

Values at $289+ Texas Pool Service - 1 month of Pool Cleaning & Service includes Cleaning, Brushing, vacuuming, filter cleaning, testing, and chemicals. https://www.texaspoolservices.com/
Red Group Corporate Coaching Sessions item
Red Group Corporate Coaching Sessions
$250

Starting bid

$1400 Value -Corporate Coaching by Emily Kyle with The Red Group Unlock your potential with three, one-hour personalized business coaching and consulting sessions from Red Group. Whether you're looking to refine your brand, launch a new product, or elevate your leadership skills, these sessions will provide the insights and strategies you need to achieve your goals. Perfect for entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals seeking to make a meaningful impact in their careers. Package Includes: - 3 x 1-hour coaching sessions (virtual or in-person) Tailored support on topics like business strategy, brand building, and executive coaching Actionable guidance to drive growth and success https://theredgroup.co/
Interior Design Consulting Paula Ables Interior Design item
Interior Design Consulting Paula Ables Interior Design
$100

Starting bid

$500 Value: 2-hour design consultation with Paula Ables Interior Design Paula Ables Interiors is a different kind of Interior Design firm. Our award-winning designs are for projects of all sizes, from kitchen remodels to entire newly constructed homes https://www.paulaablesinteriors.com/
40% off Coupon at BOTE item
40% off Coupon at BOTE
$50

Starting bid

Get a 40% off certificate for BOTE www.boteboard.com BOTE crafts the highest quality, most innovative, best looking, and easiest to use stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, docks, and paddle gear on the planet.
