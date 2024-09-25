VVE Booster Club Toss Pizzeria 10/2

The VVE Booster Club will reach out to the winner to coordinate pick up.
Electric Shuffle Gift Card
$300
Starting bid
$500 Gift Certificate—Located off historic Rainey Street, Electric Shuffle is made for bringing friends together for an unforgettable celebration. With team-based games, food and drink packages, and a dedicated staff, we do events differently here in Austin.
https://electricshuffle.com/us/austin
Yoga Six - One-Month of Unlimited Yoga
$75
Starting bid
$149 Value: One-month membership. At YogaSix, we're all about a sensory yoga experience accessible to all. We believe that everyone deserves the mind-body experience of yoga.
https://www.yogasix.com
4 day passes to Austin Bouldering Project
$50
Starting bid
$149 Value: 4 day passes to Austin Bouldering Project
We’re so much more than just a climbing gym, and when you walk through our doors, you’ll feel it. The Bouldering Projects are places where people gather, build friendships, push themselves, and build purpose.
https://boulderingproject.com/market/austin-texas/
Facial and a gift set of free product - Skin by Aimee
$150
Starting bid
$250 Value: The Aimee Facial and a gift set of free product
Everyone’s skin is different so Aimee approaches each skincare service with a customized approach to maximize results. Whether you want to look your best for a special event, address problem areas, or fall into a healthy skincare routine, each service acknowledges and treats your personal needs.
https://www.skinbyaimee.com/services
Balloon decor or photo backdrop by ATX Bubbles
$300
Starting bid
$800 Value: Balloon decor or photo backdrop by ATX Bubbles
ATX Bubbles is a luxury balloon design and event rental company servicing Austin, Texas.
Our bespoke services provide the perfect Texas decor for weddings, parties, graduations, pop-up installations, and corporate gatherings. Whether you're searching for party balloons or outdoor balloon decor, we work closely with each client to create unique and personalized balloon displays that make a lasting impression. From intimate celebrations to large-scale events, ATX Bubbles ensures every detail reflects your vision, adding a special touch to your occasion.
1 month Amp Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Uniform
$100
Starting bid
$520 value
One month of training at AMP Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and AMP Uniform, no signup fees to continue.
https://ampbjj.com/
Westlake Taekwando 1 month of unlimited classes + uniform
Jett Garner Martial Arts - 1 month of classes + T-shirt
$50
Starting bid
$180 Value: Jett Garner Martial Arts - 1 month of classes + club T-shirt
https://www.jettgarnermartialarts.com/
Rubix Cube Private Tutorial - 2hrs
$20
Starting bid
$40 Value: Valley Views Ambrose Johnson is a master at the Rubix cube and will teach your kid (Big or small) how to solve it. Comes with a 3x3 Rubix Cube to keep.
Amplify Your Business Package
$250
Starting bid
Total Value $1000
Amplify Your Business Package Includes:
-Headshots by Jeff Loftin Photography ($300)
-Social Media Assets by Virgo Design - 3x consultation and custom social media graphics ($650)
-Business Cards by Villegas Printing ($50)
Texas Pool Service - 1 month of Pool Cleaning & Service
$100
Starting bid
Values at $289+ Texas Pool Service - 1 month of Pool Cleaning & Service includes Cleaning, Brushing, vacuuming, filter cleaning, testing, and chemicals.
https://www.texaspoolservices.com/
Red Group Corporate Coaching Sessions
$250
Starting bid
$1400 Value
-Corporate Coaching by Emily Kyle with The Red Group
Unlock your potential with three, one-hour personalized business coaching and consulting sessions from Red Group. Whether you're looking to refine your brand, launch a new product, or elevate your leadership skills, these sessions will provide the insights and strategies you need to achieve your goals. Perfect for entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals seeking to make a meaningful impact in their careers.
Package Includes:
- 3 x 1-hour coaching sessions (virtual or in-person)
Tailored support on topics like business strategy, brand building, and executive coaching
Actionable guidance to drive growth and success
https://theredgroup.co/
Interior Design Consulting Paula Ables Interior Design
$100
Starting bid
$500 Value: 2-hour design consultation with Paula Ables Interior Design
Paula Ables Interiors is a different kind of Interior Design firm. Our award-winning designs are for projects of all sizes, from kitchen remodels to entire newly constructed homes
https://www.paulaablesinteriors.com/
40% off Coupon at BOTE
$50
Starting bid
Get a 40% off certificate for BOTE
www.boteboard.com
BOTE crafts the highest quality, most innovative, best looking, and easiest to use stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, docks, and paddle gear on the planet.
40% off Coupon at BOTE
$50
Starting bid
Get a 40% off certificate for BOTE
www.boteboard.com
BOTE crafts the highest quality, most innovative, best looking, and easiest to use stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, docks, and paddle gear on the planet.
40% off Coupon at BOTE
$50
Starting bid
Get a 40% off certificate for BOTE
www.boteboard.com
BOTE crafts the highest-quality, most innovative, best-looking, and easiest-to-use stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, docks, and paddle gear on the planet.
