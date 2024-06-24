Leach Botanical Garden visit with Club EMU

Club Everyone, Me and U is a nonprofit social group for neurodivergent individuals ages 16 through adult, serving the Portland Oregon Metro areas





🚨If you normally prefer or need assistance, your support person must actively attend with you. Minors must have their parent/guardian actively attend with them.





Leach Botanical gardens has invited us for a closed, private visit of their gardens on Monday June 24th, 2024 at Noon. We will walk the gardens together and visit afterwards at a picnic spot there. Plan to be there 1 1/2-2hours.





🥾Please be sure to register with an email and phone number that you will check in case we have updates or cancellations

🥾Bring a water bottle and lunch or snack





🚮 This is a "pack-in, pack-out" garden. Please be sure to take all garbage with you when you leave





Date: Monday June 24th, 2024

Time: 12Noon- 2pm arrive a few minutes before noon so we may enter as a group.

Location: Leach Botanical Gardens

6704 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97236 💥Please reserve Club EMU hikes for neurodivergent participants ages 16 and older(no cap) and support persons. 💥No dogs allowed in gardens except certified service animals For more information about this garden visit https://www.leachgarden.org/ 🥾 The Davis Family to lead this event. Look for EMU shirts! Our Club EMU Event line is (971) 419-2453 if you have questions day of our need to cancel.

🚨By registering for this event you also acknowledge that Club EMU is not liable for any mishaps or inquiries during our events. You also acknowledge photos and video may be taken during the events and used by Club Everyone, Me and U.





*By registering for the event, all participants pledge to follow Club Everyone, Me, and U's mission and motto below and be respectful to one another.

"Be a friend and make a friend with acceptance, understanding, and kindness"





🚨 This is a free activity. If you’re able to donate at anytime. You can donate by visiting our website at https://www.clubemu.org

🥰Donations will help us provide activities… Thank you