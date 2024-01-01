Logo
Sol Temple - Sol Sanctuary
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Hawaii Retreat for Nichole S.

All inclusive retreat at Sol Temple

  • Pre-arrival Zoom calls for preparation protocol and coaching 

  • Transportation from/to Hilo Airport 

  • 5 nights at the retreat center

  • Specially prepared organic meals 3x’s per day

  • Movement classes such as yoga and guided breathwork

  • Daily discussions focused on healing, transformation and integration

  • Specialized visualization workshops

  • Cacao Ceremony

  • Guided small day journey

  • Guided evening journey

  • 1:1 Post-journey deep integration sessions focused on acceptance and transformation, even after you return home.

  • Island excursion such as a guided volcano hike, tour of the rainforest, lava fields, black sand beaches, oceanside volcanic hot ponds, or sweat lodge

common:freeFormsBy