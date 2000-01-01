Exclusive Auction for Beautiful Handcrafted Rescue Kitty Quilt

Aloha friends,





Rescue Kitties of Hawaii is hosting an exclusive auction for this magnificent rescue kitty quilt, handcrafted with love & aloha by our volunteer Andrea Calhoun. Every dollar raised will go towards our beloved rescue cats. We're accepting bids over $500 🐾🌺





With each stitch, this quilt tells a story of resilience, warmth, and the unwavering commitment to saving lives. This quilt isn't just a beautiful piece of art; it's a beacon of hope for every kitty we rescue, care for, and love.





Your participation in this auction will provide vital resources for our Hawaii rescue kitties' medical care, shelter, fostering, and flight programs, ensuring they receive the love and attention they deserve until they find their forever homes. 🏡❤️





Put in your bid and spread the word!!!





Mahalo for your continued support🌟🌺🐾

Rescue Kitties of Hawaii