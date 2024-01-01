NSF Doggie World Pageant 2024

After Popular Demand, the Nihomachi Street Fair Doggie World Pageant is Back! 🐶✨





Calling all dog lovers! It's that time of year again for the most anticipated canine event in town—the Nihomachi Street Fair Doggie World Pageant 2024! Due to popular demand, we are thrilled to invite you and your furry friends to participate in this year's pageant.





Sign Up Today!





Space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot early. We have five exciting categories for you and your pup to showcase their unique talents and charm:





Best Smile 😁

Best Coat 🐾

Best Puppy 🍼

Best Owner/Pet Look-Alike 👯‍♂️



