Logo
Ossining Padres Hispanos Inc.
Ossining Padres Hispanos Reward & Recognition Gala

25 NY-100, Ossining, NY 10562, USA

 


           

Join us in supporting OSSINING  PADRES HISPANOS First Reward and Recognition Gala and                                                             Fundraising Dinner.


                                                          


           Ossining Padres Hispanos is a nonprofit 501 c3 organization dedicated to supporting                                                      immigrants and  families in need.





                                                      COCKTAIL RECEPTION BEGINS AT 6:00 PM. 

                                                         Program and Dinner at 7:00 PM. 


                                    


                                              -Please Purchase your ticket today!






                 ANNOUNCING THE HONOREES FOR OUR                                    FIRST ANNUAL BENEFIT GALA



                                                        JUAN CASTILLO

                                                          DON JUANITO'S  OWNER


                                                             ENOCH BRADY
                                                             BRADY GOLDBERG LAW



                                                                      


                                                                    MARK GOLDBERG

                                                            BRADY GOLDBERG LAW
                                                                          

                                                               




                                                                          PETE HARCKHAM

                                                          NEW YORK STATE SENATOR                                                                                                        


                                     MIKE LAWLER

                                                                 CONGRESSMAN





                                        ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------                                                


               -Please help us raise critical funds by becoming a sponsor, buying tickets, or just                        making a donation. Your contribution can help us provide food, clothing, and                            education to those in need. No donation is too small, and every dollar count.




1.-DIAMOND SPONSOR   = $10,000


  • 2  tables = 20 seats

  • Logo on website, mention on Facebook page, Facebook group, Hispanic Festival,  event materials  through May 2025.



2.- GOLD SPONSOR= $7,500


  •   1 table =10 seats

  • Logo on website, mention on Facebook page, Facebook group, Hispanic Festival,  event materials  through May 2025.

 


3.- SILVER SPONSOR= $5,000


  • Logo on website, event materials, 5 tickets, and social media through May 2025


4.-BRONZE SPONSOR= $1,000

  • Mention on social media.







