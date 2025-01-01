Ossining Padres Hispanos Reward & Recognition Gala

Join us in supporting OSSINING PADRES HISPANOS First Reward and Recognition Gala and Fundraising Dinner.
Ossining Padres Hispanos is a nonprofit 501 c3 organization dedicated to supporting immigrants and families in need.
COCKTAIL RECEPTION BEGINS AT 6:00 PM.
Program and Dinner at 7:00 PM.
-Please Purchase your ticket today!
ANNOUNCING THE HONOREES FOR OUR FIRST ANNUAL BENEFIT GALA
JUAN CASTILLO
DON JUANITO'S OWNER
ENOCH BRADY
BRADY GOLDBERG LAW
MARK GOLDBERG
BRADY GOLDBERG LAW
PETE HARCKHAM
NEW YORK STATE SENATOR
MIKE LAWLER
CONGRESSMAN
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-Please help us raise critical funds by becoming a sponsor, buying tickets, or just making a donation. Your contribution can help us provide food, clothing, and education to those in need. No donation is too small, and every dollar count.
1.-DIAMOND SPONSOR = $10,000
2 tables = 20 seats
Logo on website, mention on Facebook page, Facebook group, Hispanic Festival, event materials through May 2025.
2.- GOLD SPONSOR= $7,500
1 table =10 seats
- Logo on website, mention on Facebook page, Facebook group, Hispanic Festival, event materials through May 2025.
3.- SILVER SPONSOR= $5,000
4.-BRONZE SPONSOR= $1,000