Ossining Padres Hispanos Reward & Recognition Gala





Join us in supporting OSSINING PADRES HISPANOS First Reward and Recognition Gala and Fundraising Dinner.









Ossining Padres Hispanos is a nonprofit 501 c3 organization dedicated to supporting immigrants and families in need.

















COCKTAIL RECEPTION BEGINS AT 6:00 PM.

Program and Dinner at 7:00 PM.









-Please Purchase your ticket today!





















ANNOUNCING THE HONOREES FOR OUR FIRST ANNUAL BENEFIT GALA







JUAN CASTILLO

DON JUANITO'S OWNER





ENOCH BRADY

BRADY GOLDBERG LAW













MARK GOLDBERG

BRADY GOLDBERG LAW















PETE HARCKHAM

NEW YORK STATE SENATOR





MIKE LAWLER

CONGRESSMAN

















---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





-Please help us raise critical funds by becoming a sponsor, buying tickets, or just making a donation. Your contribution can help us provide food, clothing, and education to those in need. No donation is too small, and every dollar count.













1.-DIAMOND SPONSOR = $10,000





2 tables = 20 seats

Logo on website, mention on Facebook page, Facebook group, Hispanic Festival, event materials through May 2025.









2.- GOLD SPONSOR= $7,500





1 table =10 seats

Logo on website, mention on Facebook page, Facebook group, Hispanic Festival, event materials through May 2025.





3.- SILVER SPONSOR= $5,000







Logo on website, event materials, 5 tickets, and social media through May 2025





4.-BRONZE SPONSOR= $1,000

Mention on social media.























